Third Annual ACTS OF LOVE to Be Held in August

The third annual, Acts of Love, is an evening of one-act plays by local writers and creators with an underlying theme of love.
The third annual ACTS OF LOVE will be held on August, 25 & 26, 2023 at the Satellite Center at God's House, 9501 Satellite Blvd, Orlando, FL 32837.
Acts of Love is an evening of one-act plays by local writers and creators with an underlying theme of love. With two performances, the yearly event is a great showcase for new and original works. All proceeds from both performances go to charity. This year's proceeds will go directly to support Ukrainian refugees displaced by the war in Ukraine.
