The Winter Park Playhouse Swings in the New Year With BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL

Winter Park Playhouse starts the new calendar year with the Off-Broadway hit - Beehive: 60's Musical opening January 24 and running through February 22, 2020. This testament to female empowerment in the 1960's is an energetic musical filled with the most popular songs of the decade. Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Thursday and Saturday matinee performances at 2 p.m. and select Friday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

Created by Larry Gallagher, Beehive: The 60's Musical takes a wonderful look at this fast changing decade as it nostalgically recalls the days of mini-skirts, transistor radios and flower power! The story chronicles the changing role of women as defined by a decade of remarkable transition. From bubble-gum sweet girl groups to the rise of Motown and gritty female solo artists, this musical retrospective features sounds of the 1960's from the women's perspective. The show features more than 40 songs including such hits as "Where The Boys Are," "One Fine Day," "The Beat Goes On," "You Don't Own Me," "Natural Woman," "Me and Bobby McGee."

The professional cast consists of six powerhouse voices including Faith Boles (Ain't Misbehavin') and Noel-Marie Matson (Why Do Fools Fall In Love?) and Playhouse Mainstage newcomers Jenna Coleman, Anna Saunders Da Costa, Amitria Fanaé and Mahalia Gronigan.

Veteran Director Steven Flaa will direct and choreograph. Resident Playhouse Music Director, Christopher Leavy, will music direct, and The Playhouse band will feature Mr. Leavy on piano, Sam Forrest on percussion, Sean Powell on guitar, and Ned Wilkinson on multiple instruments.

Broadway World writes "Beehive is a musical so jam packed with hits it's almost overwhelming!" and Theatre By The Sea claims "Beehive: The 60's Musical will have you dancing in your seats and coming back for more!"

Ticket prices are $45 evenings, $42 senior evenings, $36 matinees, $20 preview performances, $20 student and theatrical industry professionals. Student rush "$10@10" offers $10 tickets (for students 25 years and younger) 10 minutes prior to a performance when seats are available.

For more tickets and information call the box office at 407-645-0145 or visit online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org.

