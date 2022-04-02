The University of Central Florida Brings SHREK THE MUSICAL To the Dr. Phillips Center

Shrek and friends will be coming to a swamp near you as part of UCF Celebrates the Arts, April 14-16 at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. Shrek the Musical, a Tony Award-winning humorous adventure based on the Dreamworks film, brings the iconic characters from the film to the stage. In addition to three evening performances and a Saturday matinee,

Follow Shrek, a grumpy green ogre, as his hermit life is turned upside down when a bunch of storybook characters - Pinocchio, the Gingerbread Man, the Three Little Pigs, and more - invade his swamp after being ordered there by the short-tempered and hilarious Lord Farquaad. To safeguard his swamp, Shrek offers to rescue Princess Fiona - who has been waiting her whole life for a prince to rescue her - for Farquaad. Shrek learns that he isn't the only one who feels like a misfit and discovers what true love is with the help of his devoted sidekick, a talking donkey.

Shrek The Musical, stars spectacular puppetry, high-energy dance sequences, side-splitting gags, and over-the-top characters, and includes all-new songs by Jeanine Tesori (Thoroughly Modern Millie; Caroline, or Change). David Lindsay-Abaire wrote the book and the lyrics.

UCF's production is directed by UCF School of Performing Arts director Michael Wainstein and includes a cast of 32 UCF students.

Junior Forrest Stringfellow plays the titular role and has had an adventure in costuming while preparing for his role. In addition to sitting for design student [name] to create a custom ogre prosthetic for his head, he has attended all rehearsals wearing a bulky winter coat. "In addition to helping me move like an ogre, the coat will prepare me for the heat of the costume." Stringfellow will arrive two and a half hours prior to curtain each performance day to prepare his makeup and costume.

Wainstein says the show will be boisterous and fun. "This show is ideal for UCF. The large ensemble cast provides many opportunities for our performers and technicians. We've had a great time creating it, and I know the audience will have fun watching it, too."

Shrek the Musical will run from April 14 to April 16 at 7 p.m., with an additional 2 p.m. performance on April 16. Tickets for the event, which will take place at the Walt Disney Theater, range from $15 to $60. Students can get a $5 discount by using the code ILOVEUCF2022. Valid student identification is necessary. UCF has also partnered with Orlando Repertory Theatre to host local students for a sold-out field trip performance.