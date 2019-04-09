The Studio Theatre Announces Season Four - ASSASSINS, OTHER DESERT CITIES, and More!

Over the last two decades, our country has grown more and more divided. The effects have been taken out on families, politics, social class, and the culture at large. No matter your affiliation, we all have the topics we want to avoid over Thanksgiving dinner. This season at The Studio Theatre we have chosen four stories that search for unity in a nation fighting for common ground. The titles we chose for this upcoming season convey important relationships hurt and broken by divisive opinions of loved ones. Through listening, can we reach across the divide? Only then can we truly begin to manifest the American Dream. In the words of George H. W. Bush, "In crucial things, unity. In important things, diversity. In all things, generosity." Presenting season four at The Studio Theatre: We the people reach across the divide. -Whitney Morse, Artistic Director

JOHN & JEN | Honor the old, but live for the new.

Music by Andrew Lippa, lyrics by Tom Greenwald, and book by Lippa & Greenwald

From secret handshakes to hidden family bonds, this two-person musical presents the question: how can two siblings brought up in the same household become such contrasting adults? John and Jen are always there for each other but as the country becomes divided over the war in Vietnam, so does the family and battle lines are drawn between the once close siblings. From creators Andrew Lippa and Tom Greenwald, John & Jen is a two person original musical that honors brothers and sisters, as well as parents and children. Set against the background of a changing America between 1950 and 1990.

DATES: Preview: Sept. 24-26, 2019 | Opening: 9-27-19 | Closing: 10-27-19

Tickets: $20 for previews | $40 for performances

NEIGHBORS: A Fair Trade Agreement | Red, White, and Azul.

By Bernando Cubria

Meet Joe. Joe lives in a big colorless mansion. Meet José. José lives in a colorful shack. Joe and José are neighbors with a big divide. The creek than runs between their homes doesn't stop them from digging deep to find their fortunes. This new two-man play is a wild allegory that is seriously funny. Written by Bernardo Cubria this absurd comedy was a semi-finalist at the 2017 Eugene O'Neil Playwrights Conference. This production will be the South East

Premiere.

DATES: Preview: Nov 19-21, 2019 | Opening: 11-22-19 | Closing: 12-22-19

Tickets: $15 for previews | $35 for performances

ASSASSINS | Angry men don't write the rules, and guns don't right the wrongs.

Music & Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Book by John Weidman

Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's 30 year-old bold, disturbing, and alarmingly funny musical follows 10 assassins, 8 presidents, and one American Dream. Assassins is based on an idea by Charles Gilbert, Jr. and inspired by true events following the murders of Abraham Lincoln, James Garfield, William McKinley, John F. Kennedy and the crude attacks on other sitting presidents. This five time Tony Award winning musical is a cautionary tale about the pain that comes from going too far when you attempt to change a nation forever.

DATES: Preview: Jan 21-23, 2020 | Opening: 1-24-20 | Closing: 3-1-20

Tickets: $20 for previews | $40 for performances

OTHER DESERT CITIES | Close the Distance.

By Jon Robin Baitz

Novelist, Brooke Wyeth is about to publish a family secret. Over Christmas in Palm Springs, she tells her parents about her memoir only to find out she has no idea what she is truly revealing.

Winner of the 2012 Pulitzer Prize, Jon Robin Baitz tells an American story about a politically divided family and the lines we are willing to cross for those we love.

DATES: Preview: March 24-26, 2020 | Opening: 3-27-20 | Closing: 5-3-20

Tickets: $15 for previews | $35 for performances

The Studio Theatre is an extension of The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center, located in The Spanish Springs Town Square, in The Villages community. The Studio Theatre is led by Producer Jason Goedken and Artistic Director Whitney Morse. Resident Director Nathaniel Niemi, Resident Musical Director, Gary Powell; Scenic Designer, Kenneth Constant; Lighting Designer, Eric Van Tassell; Sound Designer, Nick Erickson; Production Manager, Danielle Paccione; Technical Director, Clayton Becker; Stage Manager, Grace Zottig and House Manager, Grace Petty.

For each performance The Studio Theatre's doors open thirty minutes before curtain. All dates and plays are subject to change. More information about The Studio Theatre's fourth season is available online: www.TheSharonStudio.com.





