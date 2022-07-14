The Ensemble Company celebrates 60 years of Edward Albee's VIRGINIA WOOL

The Ensemble Company, the theatre company in residence at Penguin Point Productions located in the Oviedo Mall, continues its 2022 season-their fourth--with Edward Albee's acclaimed masterwork, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, opening September 9th.

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? portrays George and Martha in a searing night of fun and games with a younger couple. By the evening's end, a stunning revelation provides a climax that has shocked audiences for sixty years. With the play's razor- sharp dialogue and the stripping away of social pretense, Newsweek rightly saw Albee's play as "a brilliantly original work of art-an excoriating theatrical experience, surging with shocks of recognition and dramatic fire."

Premiering on Broadway in 1962 in a production directed by Alan Schneider and starring Arthur Hill and Uta Hagen as George and Martha, with George Grizzard and Melinda Dillon as Nick and Honey. An Oscar-winning film directed by Mike Nichols starred Richard Burton, Elizabeth Taylor, George Segal, and Sandy Dennis. Subsequent revivals of featured the talents of some of the theatre's greatest actors, including Ben Gazarra and Colleen Dewhurst, David Suchet and Diana Rigg, Bill Irwin and Kathleen Turner, Tracey Letts and Amy Morton, and-most recently-Zachary Quinto and Calista Flockhart.

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is directed by The Ensemble Company's producing artistic director, Matthew MacDermid, and stars Ensemble Company veterans Robin Neill-Kitaif (Perfect Arrangement, Six Degrees of Separation) as Martha, Gabriel Garcia (Mother of the Maid, Hysteria) as Nick, and Shelby Mae Randle (Hysteria) as Honey, with David Lowe (recently of Florida Theatrical Association's Assassins and Blood Brothers, Osceola Arts' Red) making his Ensemble Company debut as George.

The production will run September 9th through 18th, 2022, with Friday and Saturday evening performances at 7:00pm and Sunday matinee performances at 2:00pm. There is also a special industry night performance at 7:00pm on Monday, September 12th. All performances will be presented at The Ensemble Company's home at Penguin Point Productions, located at 1220 Oviedo Mall Blvd, Oviedo, FL 32765. Tickets are $20 for Adults, $18 for Seniors (60+), and $16 for Students (with I.D.). Advanced reservations are recommended and can be made by visiting www.penguinpointproductions.com/tickets.

The remainder of The Ensemble Company's 2022 season includes Aaron Posner's Stupid F*cking Bird and a new adaptation of A Christmas Carol. Just announced is the 2023 season consisting of Misery (from the novel by Stephen King), Tennessee Williams' The Glass Menagerie (starring Melanie Veazey), Stephen Karam's Speech and Debate, the Central Florida premiere of Matthew Lopez's The Inheritance, Taylor Mac's Hir, and Alfred Uhry's The Last Night of Ballyhoo.