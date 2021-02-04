The Ensemble Company Presents Central Florida Premiere of Topher Payne's PERFECT ARRANGEMENT

Topher Payne's Perfect Arrangement will continue The Ensemble Company's 2021 season (its third) at its home at Penguin Point Productions. Perfect Arrangement, which premiered at the Source Festival in Washington, D.C. in 2013, was described by the New York Times for its Off-Broadway premiere as a "clever canapé of a comedy," declaring Payne "a deft and witty writer."

It's 1950, and new colors are being added to the Red Scare. Two U.S. State Department employees, Bob and Norma, have been tasked with identifying sexual deviants within their ranks. The problem? Both Bob and Norma are gay and have married each other's partners as a carefully constructed cover. Inspired by the true story of the earliest stirrings of the American gay rights movement, madcap classic sitcom-style laughs give way to provocative drama as two "All-American" couples are forced to stare down the closet door.

The Ensemble Company production of Perfect Arrangement will star Ethan Lolley (Les Liaisons Dangereuses, Torch Song) as Bob Martindale; Laura Cooper (Mother of the Maid, The Lifespan of a Fact) as Norma Baxter; Gavin Waid as Jim Baxter; Megan Kueter (Dying City) as Millie Martindale; Ensemble Company producing artistic director Matthew MacDermid (The Lifespan of a Fact) as Theodore Sunderson; Christine Brandt as Kitty Sunderson; and Robin Neill-Kitaif (Other Desert Cities, The Lion in Winter, Les Liaisons Dangereuses) as Barbara Grant. Perfect Arrangement will be directed by guest director Tara Kromer, whose directing credits include productions at Orlando Rep, Theater West End, Athens Theatre, Garden Theatre, and Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol.

Perfect Arrangement runs March 5th through 15th, 2021 at Penguin Point Productions' venue, located in the Oviedo Mall at 1220 Oviedo Mall Blvd in Oviedo. Performances are at 7:00pm on Fridays and Saturdays with Sunday matinee performances beginning at 2:00pm. The March 5th performance is a special industry night performance beginning at 7:00pm. Tickets are $20 for Adults, $18 for Seniors (60 and up) and $16 for Students (with I.D.) and may be purchased at www.penguinpointproductions.com/tickets.

A NOTE ABOUT COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS: Penguin Point Productions has been re-opening in phases, following guidance from the City of Oviedo, the State of Florida, and the Centers for Disease Control. The safety of staff, students, artists, and guests is taken very seriously.

In addition to the usual high standards of cleanliness, the entire facility is being sanitized multiple times daily utilizing a peroxide fogger.

Until further notice, everyone entering Penguin Point will have their temperature recorded using an infrared touchless thermometer. Anyone registering a temperature of 100F or higher will not be permitted to enter.

Audience size is currently limited to 33% overall capacity--therefore The Ensemble Company is currently capping seating for performances at 50 patrons. Additionally, audience members are expected to wear masks. Penguin Point will have these available for sale should you forget yours at home.