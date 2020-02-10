The Ensemble Company Continues 2020 Season With Central Florida Premiere Of MOTHER OF THE MAID

The Ensemble Company, the repertory company in residence at Penguin Point

Productions located in the Oviedo Mall, will continue its 2020 season with the Central Florida premiere of Jane Anderson's Mother of the Maid.

Isabelle Arc is a sensible, hard-working, God-fearing woman. Her headstrong daughter, on the other hand, communes with Saint Catherine, dons men's clothing, and prepares to lead the

French army into battle.

Motherhood in the fifteenth century is not easy.

In her riveting new play--fresh from an acclaimed run at The Public Theater in New York City starring acclaimed actress Glenn Close-Anderson (Emmy Award-winning writer of The Positively True Adventures of the Alleged Texas Cheerleader Murdering Mom and Olive Kittredge, The Wife) reimagines Joan of Arc's epic tale through the eyes of her mother. Isabelle follows the baffling journey of her odd and extraordinary daughter with a mother's loving persistence--facing her own fears and upended faith along the way.

The Ensemble Company's founder and producing artistic director, Matthew MacDermid, will direct the production, which will star Eileen Antonescu as Isabelle Arc, Mallory Robson as Joan Arc, Thomas Muniz as Jacques Arc, Gabriel Garcia as Pierre Arc, Laura Cooper as Lady of the Court, and Daryl Wells as Father Gilbert.

Performances begin on March 6th, 2020 running through March 16th, 2020 with showtimes at 7:00pm on Friday and Saturday evenings with 2:00pm matinees on Sunday. There will be a Monday night "industry" performance at 7:00pm on March 16th, 2020. Tickets are $20 for Adults, $18 for Seniors (60 and up), and $16 for Students (with I.D.). Tickets are available for purchase at www.penguinpointproductions.com/tickets. The Ensemble Company productions are performed at Penguin Point Productions, located within the Oviedo Mall at 1220 Oviedo Mall Blvd., Oviedo, FL 32765.

Mother of the Maid is part of The Ensemble Company's second season in residence at Penguin Point Productions. The season continues with the Orlando premieres of Harvey Fierstein's revised Torch Song and Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell, and Gordon Farrell's The Lifespan of a Fact, as well as favorite classics Les Liaisons Dangereuses and A Tuna Christmas. For further information, visit The Ensemble Company on Facebook (@theensemblecompany) or www.theensemblecompany.com.





