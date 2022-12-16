Tay Anderson to Present TALES FROM A HOPEFUL ROMANTIC at The Winter Park Playhouse

Kick off the new year with a brand new solo cabaret in The Winter Park Playhouse Spotlight Cabaret Series featuring the exceptional vocals of Ms. Tay Anderson in - Tales From A Hopeful Romantic - January 25 and 26, 2023. Playhouse Music Director, Christopher Leavy, will accompany on piano.

Tales From A Hopeful Romantic will showcase Ms. Anderson's wide ranging vocal ability and style, mixing great Broadway numbers with '60s pop tunes to weave a story of life's romantic journey. The cabaret will feature songs from Broadway productions such as Guys and Dolls, Kiss Me Kate, Funny Girl and Liza With a Z along with popular songs from The Supremes, Dusty Springfield, and more!

Tay is a multi-talented performer that has graced The Playhouse stage numerous times and has performed in Steppin' Out With Irving Berlin (2022), Crazy For Gershwin (2021), The Andrews Brothers (2020), What A Glorious Feeling (2019) and Life Could Be A Dream (2017) as well as several cabarets and The Florida Festival of New Musicals. She has also worked in a variety of professional theaters all across the region and some of her credits include Bonnie in Bonnie and Clyde the Musical, Missy in The Marvelous Wonderettes, Enid in Legally Blonde the Musical and Ethel in 42nd Street.

"Tay is an outstanding performer and lights up the stage with her commanding stage presence and powerful vocals! This will be a fantastic evening out so book early!" confirms Heather Alexander, Playhouse Executive Director.

General Admission tickets are $20 plus a one drink minimum. The cabaret performances will take place in the theatre lobby and seating is limited. Lobby doors and bar open at 6:30 pm and the cabaret begins at 7:30 pm. Advance reservations and early arrival are strongly recommended. Tickets sell out quickly so call The Winter Park Playhouse box office for tickets at 407-645-0145 or purchase online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org.

The live cabaret will be filmed and available to be enjoyed virtually February 10-13, 2023. A private link will be sent at 5:00 pm on Friday, February 10 and will be valid through Monday, February 13. Patrons may watch the cabaret at any time and as many times as desired over the three-day period. Virtual tickets are $20 and can be purchased online or by calling the box office (407) 645-0145.