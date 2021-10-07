THE LYONS Is Next Up At The Ensemble Company

The Ensemble Company, the theatre company in residence at Penguin Point Productions located in the Oviedo Mall, follows its recent acclaimed production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning W;t with Nicky Silver's savage comedy about a dying breed, The Lyons.

Ben Lyons is dying. When his wife, Rita, and grown children gather to say goodbye, they learn that, despite being a family, each of them is utterly isolated. Afraid of closeness and afraid of solitude, they are propelled into foreign territory: human connection. This intimate and frightening examination of how we cope with loneliness and disappointment delighted audiences on Broadway, earning a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Play.

First performed Off-Broadway at the Vineyard Theatre, the production-starring Tony winners Linda Lavin and Dick Latessa-transferred to Broadway's Cort Theatre, marking the Broadway debut of playwright Nicky Silver. In addition to the Drama Desk Award nomination, it was also nominated for the Drama League Award for Distinguished Production and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Broadway Play. Lavin was nominated for the Drama League's Distinguished Performance as well as the Drama Desk and Tony Awards for Leading Actress in a Play.

The Lyons will be directed by The Ensemble Company's producing artistic director, Matthew MacDermid. The production will star returning Ensemble Company actors Matthew Buckalew (The Lion in Winter, Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike) as Brian, Laura Cooper (Mother of the Maid, The Lifespan of a Fact, Perfect Arrangement) as Lisa Lyons, Gabriel Garcia (Mother of the Maid, Les Liaisons Dangereuses, Six Degrees of Separation), Rose Lamarre (Season's Greetings, Torch Song) as Rita Lyons, and Orlando icon Michael Wanzie (Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike) as Ben Lyons. They will be joined by Aya??̀ Demps, making their Ensemble Company debut, as the Nurse.

The production will run November 5th through 14th, 2021, with Friday and Saturday evening performances at 7:00pm and Sunday matinee performances at 2:00pm. There is also a special industry night performance at 7:00pm on Monday, November 8th. All performances will be presented at The Ensemble Company's home at Penguin Point Productions, located at 1220 Oviedo Mall Blvd, Oviedo, FL 32765. Tickets are $20 for Adults, $18 for Seniors (60+), and $16 for Students (with I.D.). Advanced reservations are recommended and can be made by visiting www.penguinpointproductions.com/tickets.