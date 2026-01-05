PANDA FEST Asian Food and Culture Festival is Coming to Orlando This Winter

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

PANDA FEST, one of the nation's fastest-growing Asian food and culture festivals, will kick off its biggest year yet with the exciting debut of the first-ever PANDA FEST in Orlando, bringing a vibrant celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander cultures to Festival Park on Friday, February 27 thru Sunday, March 1, 2026. Guests will enjoy a weekend filled with delicious food, live performances and arts and crafts from both local and national vendors, plus interactive panda-themed experiences designed for all ages.

Founded by BiuBiu Xu—PANDA FEST began in 2024 as a one-day pop-up in New York City and quickly grew into a multi-city, multi-day celebration. PANDA FEST has now expanded to 11 cities across the East Coast, West Coast and central U.S. regions, including Phoenix, Dallas, Austin, Nashville, Charlotte, Hartford, Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, Seattle and Minneapolis/St. Paul, with many cities holding sold-out events, cementing its reputation as a must-attend cultural event.



“We are thrilled to announce our first city for 2026 and first-ever event in Orlando, jumpstarting our biggest year yet—an extra meaningful milestone to us,” says Xu. “We know the PANDA FEST fans have been waiting for an event in Orlando, which has such a vibrant, diverse and family-friendly community that is perfect for PANDA FEST. After selling out in city after city, we know Orlando is ready for the panda-monium, and we can't wait to deliver an unforgettable weekend of food, culture and fun all coming together.”

Building on the success of the 2025 events, the PANDA FEST team has listened carefully to attendee feedback to make the Orlando debut festival even better. Enhancements include smoother and faster entry with more staffing, additional timed ticketing options to provide greater flexibility, budget-friendly eats under $15 alongside larger portions, more drink stations to keep guests refreshed, shaded VIP seating and increased signage to help guests navigate the festival grounds with ease.

ORLANDO EVENT DETAILS

Festival Park – 2911 E Robinson St., Orlando, FL 32803

Dates and Times:

• Friday, February 27 | 4pm–10pm

• Saturday, February 28 | 10am–10pm

• Sunday, March 1 | 10am–8pm

WHAT TO EXPECT AT PANDA FEST ORLANDO

Guests can explore a culinary journey across Asia with more than 80+ food vendors and food trucks offering 200+ dishes from China, Japan, Korea, Thailand, Vietnam and beyond. From authentic street food to creative fusion bites, there's something for every palate. In addition to the food, attendees can browse a curated marketplace of 20+ vendors offering crafts, clothing, accessories and artisan goods inspired by Asian heritage. Traditional arts like calligraphy, sugar painting and paper cutting will be featured alongside modern K-pop dance routines, lion dances, theatrical performances, and more. Vendors are both national and local. And of course, pandas take center stage – expect Instagram-worthy installations like a 15-foot inflatable panda, a panda bounce ring and themed treats, souvenirs and games galore.