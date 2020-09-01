Submit Your Photo to Be Put on a Cutout in Socially-Distanced Seats at Ocala Civic Theatre

You can send in a photo of any person, or even a pet, to be used for the 40 inch by 16 inch cutout.

Ocala Civic Theatre is giving fans the chance to purchase a cutout of themselves to be put into seats at the theatre that are remaining empty due to social distancing.

You can send in a photo of any person, or even a pet, to be used for the 40 inch by 16 inch cutout. There are two choices for costumes.

Each cutout is $100 and can be purchased online at www.ocalacivictheatre.com. Upload a photo at the form provided by September 10 to be included.

Photo specifications

Have someone take a photo of you head-on, without a hat, in a well-lit location. They should stand 3-4 feet away from you and take the photo at your eye level. Lighting from the front is best. A selfie will not provide the best result. Only your face will be cropped and inserted into the head of your understudy. There should be no visible writing in the photo. The photo should be of one individual - but it doesn't have to be you. You can provide a photo of a friend or relative you'd like to honor, or you can even take a picture of a pet!

