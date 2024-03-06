Spotlight: VANITIES at The Ritz Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“Vanities,” written by Jack Heifer, is a bittersweet comedy-drama that is an astute, snapshot-sharp chronicle of the lives of three Texas girls. In 1963, Joanne, Kathy, and Mary were aggressively vivacious cheerleaders. Five years later in their college sorority house, they are confronting their futures with nervous jauntiness. In 1974, they reunited briefly in New York. Their lives have diverged and their friendship, which once thrived on assumptions as well-coordinated as sweater sets, is strained and ambiguous. Old-time banter rings false. Their attempts at honest conversation show they can no longer afford to have much in common.

“Vanities,” one of the longest Off-Broadway runs of any dramatic comedy, will be directed by Doug Carey. “This comedy-drama is about growing older and, hopefully, wiser,” director Doug Carey stated, and “We’re excited about bringing one of the first shows written for an all-female cast to our stage.”

Cast Carol Broderick as Mary Hadley Williams as Kathy Allison Young as Joanne Executive Crew Director Doug Carey Producer Steve Nelson Assistant Director Raquel Nigra Technical Director Matt Weber Set Designer Sabrena Allen-Byron Costumer Designer Chris Gagliardi Stage Manager Barb Keller Sponsors A Concord/Samuel French production. Sponsored in part by IA Stage, Seminole County, and the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts & Culture, and by the Florida Council on Arts and Culture.