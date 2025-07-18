Spotlight: LEGALLY BLONDE at Athens Theatre

Legally Blonde, The Musical LIVE at the Athens Theatre!
Fasten your stilettos and get ready to snap and strut into Elle Woods’ world! This blonde dynamo is heading to Harvard Law with a lot of style, a little Chihuahua named Bruiser, and enough pink power suits to turn every courtroom into a Paris fashion show. With a dash of bling and a whole lot of sass, Elle’s here to prove that she’s not just hair flips and heels—she’s got the brains, heart, and high-energy dance numbers to take on the Ivy League. This feel-good musical will have you cheering as Elle conquers law school, smashes stereotypes, and shows us that self-confidence is the ultimate accessory.
Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).
Rated PG-13: Run time: 2 hours and 30 minutes with a 15-minute intermission.
SPECIAL ASL/ENGLISH INTERPRETED PERFORMANCE ON SATURDAY 7/26
SPECIAL AUDIO DESCRIBED PERFORMANCE ON SUNDAY 7/27
Videos