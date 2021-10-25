Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Space Kamp to Perform Live at Florida Cannafest

pixeltracker

With their 2020 album Electric Lemonade charting #7 on Google Play and #15 on iTunes Reggae, they have created something original and honest.

Oct. 25, 2021  

Space Kamp to Perform Live at Florida Cannafest

Psychedelic, hip-hop and reggae genre-bending duo Space Kamp will be performing live at Florida Cannafest in Mount Dora on November 6th!

With production from the multiple Juno and Much Music Award winning producer Rob the Viking, Space Kamp has created a fresh new sound and buzz. With their 2020 album Electric Lemonade charting #7 on Google Play and #15 on iTunes Reggae, they have created something original and honest. Space Kamp's vibe is a mixed cocktail of Merry Pranksters and Hunter S.Thompson, with the sonics of The Grateful Dead and Bob Marley, stirred in a pot with Redman, Method Man, and Tego Calderon.

They are making magic again and are due to release their new album, Butterfly Effect (BE) this year. BE is a collection of songs that focus on the bright side, inner growth and pushing forward through setbacks and self doubt.

Space Kamp believes in giving back. They are advocates of Prison reform and federal legalization of cannabis, psilocybin, and home grow. As such a percent of every BE album presale sold will go to the non profit Freedom Grow Forever who help inmates incarcerated for cannabis receive commissary. Additionally, they host an annual Toy and Coat Drive and fundraiser for the Leigh Valley Children's Hospital.

This event is FREE, check out here for more details: http://www.floridacannafest.com/.


Related Articles View More Orlando Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
I Can't I Have Rehearsal Tee
I Can't I Have Rehearsal Tee
Hadestown Wait For Me Unisex Tee
Hadestown Wait For Me Unisex Tee
Book of Mormon Charm Keychain
Book of Mormon Charm Keychain

More Hot Stories For You

  • THE TAMING OF THE SHREW Will Be Performed in Araluen Botanic Park Next Month
  • WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S LONG LOST FIRST PLAY (ABRIDGED) Will Be Performed at Melville Theatre Next Month
  • Unique Australian Puppetry Company Rings In 40 Years With Giant Puppet Community Party In The Park!
  • Celeste Barber Announces FINE, THANKS National Tour For 2022