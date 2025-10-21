Scott Maxwell Joins A DELORIS SCRUD CHRISTMAS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Producer/Playwright Michael Wanzie has announced that he has secured the participation of Orlando Sentinel Columnist/political watchdog, Scott Maxwell, in his upcoming production of “A DELORIS SRCUD CHRISTAMAS” opening at SAVOY Orlando on December 6, 2025

Maxwell, who will not be seen onstage, will play himself, conducting a telephone interview with Deloris for an article he's writing for the newspaper (within the context of the play) set to coincide with the launch of this waitress-turned-author's new book entitled “How Serving Up Biscuits & Gravy Helped Me Ta Overcome a Lifetime of Racism & Bigotry.” Maxwell will pre-record his lines at We Do Records studio in Orlando.

Wanzie says, “I can't imagine Scott Maxwell has a bigger fan than me. His column along with the arts coverage by Matt Palm are the main reasons I continue to subscribe to the Orlando Sentinel. As far as I'm concerned Scott is consistently on the right side of topical issues and his opinions are always backed up with good old fashioned hard facts, often gleaned through exhaustive investigatory reporting. No one has done more to shine a light on the current assault on Democracy we are now facing, especially in the ways that assault is being amplified by Florida policy makers, than Scott Maxwell. I am an unabashed fan of Scott's style of writing, especially his ability to infuse humor and snark into a column when the occasion calls for it.” Wanzie added, “So, believe me when I say I am over-the-moon delighted that one of my personal heroes has agreed to lend his name and voice talent to this hi-camp comedy of mine – “A DELORIS SCRUD CHRISTMAS”!"