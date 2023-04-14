STEEL MAGNOLIAS Comes To Osceola Arts This Month

Osceola Arts is thrilled to bring Steel Magnolias back to the stage. Beginning Friday, April 21st and running through Sunday, May 7th, the Osceola Arts Main stage will host this classic play, written by Robert Harling. First performed on stage in 1987, Steel Magnolias may be best known for its popular 1989 movie adaptation.

This comedy-drama features town staples Ouiser, Miss Clairee, M'Lynn, and Shelby who fill Truvy's Louisiana beauty salon with the sounds of hilarious banter, amusing rumors, and unsolicited advice. When a tragic death occurs, the ladies come together and find strength, love, and support in one another. This production features a talented ensemble cast and is directed by J. Marie Bailey.

Tickets start at only $28, with Senior, students and group rates available. Showtimes for Steel Magnolias are at 7:30pm on Fridays and Saturdays, 2pm on Sundays, and an additional 2pm matinee performance on Saturday, May 6th. An American Sign Language-interpreted performance will be featured during the May 6th matinee. This production will also include an Audio Description performance for blind and low-vision patrons on Saturday, May 6th at 7:30pm. This production is rated PG-13.

Osceola Arts is also pleased to showcase three new art exhibits to our galleries. Florida In Focus is a juried photography show that will be on display through May 19th in the Main Galleries. This exhibit features over 70 works by 48 local photographers celebrating what they see through the camera lens. Earth's Voice: Central Florida Climate Artists Group Art Exhibition will also be on display in the Community Gallery through May 19th. This art exhibit addresses the environmental and climate crises humans and non-humans face while we envision new futures. A reception for both exhibits will be held on Saturday, April 15th from 2pm - 5pm. All exhibits and receptions are free and open to the public.

Additionally, Wonderful Journey: works by Prayong Deeying will be on display in the Studio Gallery from April 15th through June 4th. Central Florida artist Prayong Deeying was born in Surin, Thailand. He is recognized as an accomplished artist in Thailand and in the United States exhibiting his art in the USA and internationally. He is a faculty member at Crealde School of Art, Winter Park, where he enjoys teaching drawing and watercolor painting.

For additional information or to purchase show tickets visit Click Here or call 407-846-6257.

The mission of Osceola Arts is to promote, cultivate and foster interest and participation in the arts by providing affordable and accessible programs and facilities that encourage artistic expression in the diverse community they serve. Osceola Arts, a non-profit organization, is located at 2411 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, Florida 34744. For more information visit Click Here.