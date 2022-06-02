SAY GOODNIGHT, GRACIE Comes to Theater On The Edge This Month

TOTE is back after a two-year hiatus with Ralph Pape's Comedy-Drama Say Goodnight, Gracie, starring TOTE Alum Christopher Ivers and Natalie Bulajic, alongside TOTE newcomers Joshua Fulmer, Audra Torres, and Faheem Bacchus. Directed by Marco DiGeorge, Say Goodnight, Gracie will run from June 18 through July 24, 2022, at Theater On The Edge.



Say Goodnight, Gracie was first developed in a workshop production at Playwrights Horizons, New York City, in November 1978. It later opened in February 1979 at the 78th St. Theatre, New York City, and ran for 117 performances. It then opened Off-Broadway at the Actors' Playhouse on July 6, 1979.



Say Goodnight, Gracie tells the 1976 period story of five friends whose intention is to attend their high-school reunion. As they while away the hours before it is time to leave, they talk and smoke pot, with their conversation becoming funnier-and more revealing-as the smoke thickens.



These are children of the idealistic 60s, unable to come to terms with the uncertain '70s, and trying to evade, with their ever-funnier and more biting comments, the sobering truth that haunts them all - that there are, unfortunately, no clear and simple answers anymore.



Theater On The Edge is known for its cinematic style, including hyper-realistic set design and in-depth performances, and has received much acclaim during its first four seasons.



In addition to its regular run, TOTE is also offering a special VIP Fundraiser Event on July 16th, which will include live music, a special performance of the show, and more!



Director Marco DiGeorge says, "It's such a gift to be able to bring Theater On The Edge back after these difficult years. It has been a pure pleasure working with this amazing team and brining this play to life, and we hope we are giving our audiences what they have truly grown to love about our productions. We have deeply missed providing these stories for the community!"



Tickets on sale now at TheaterOnTheEdge.org and prices range from $18 to $34.



