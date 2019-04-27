Photo Flash: First Look at Garden Theatre's BILLY ELLIOT

Featuring an electrifying score by music legend Elton John, Billy Elliot: The Musical is an inspirational story set in a northern English town during the devastating miners' strike of 1984. 11-year old Billy journeys from the boxing ring to a ballet class to make his dreams come true while challenging the long-held beliefs of his hometown. Along the way, he discovers a passion for dance that unites his family, inspires his community, and changes his life forever.

Based on the smash-hit film, Billy Elliot is an astonishing theatrical experience with a big heart.

Content Advisory: This production contains mature themes and strong adult language. We encourage you to use your judgment based on your child's age and maturity level.

Tickets are on sale now for $35, with discounts available for students, seniors, military, and groups. Tickets may be purchased by calling 407-877-4736, at the Garden Theatre Box Office at 160 West Plant Street in Winter Garden, or online at gardentheatre.org.





