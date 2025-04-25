PUP PLAY: A Queer Pseudo-Lecture (of Sorts)' is Coming to Orlando Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pup Play: A Queer Pseudo Lecture (of sorts) is a controversial, kinky, and hilarious comedy (of sorts) coming to the Orlando Fringe on select dates on May 17-24. Every year, Orlando Fringe invites the world's leading lecturers to give groundbreaking talks on the issues that matter. Now, Professor Handler David will give a queer pseudo-lecture (of sorts) on how to put your puppy bitch boy into a submissive headspace through his system of YELPS (Yes, Eyes, Language, Pitch, Sensation). What follows is a surprisingly introspective and chaotic search for identity featuring audience participation, homonormative puppet shows, kinky gay sex, and erotic musical numbers. The show is unabashedly kinky and in-yer-face, but with an unapologetic heart of gold.

Noah Alfred Pantano is the writer, director, and star of Pup Play. Last year, his show Standing On A Nail: A Queer Horror Story was the best-selling play of Colchester Fringe and a critical success.

Pup Play was developed as part of Pantano's Theatre Studies PhD at the University of Essex under the supervision of Sean Seeger and Jonathan Lichtenstein. His research focuses on how to stage non-monogamy and kink & fetish. Pup Play is the first of three pieces, each taking a different approach to theatrical staging and caring for the LGBTQ+ kink/fetish community. Pup Play has performed worldwide, including at the Darklands Festival and Glasgow International Comedy Festival. It has raised £800 (so far) for LGBTQ+ charities and will be donating a portion of its profits to the LGBT+ Center Orlando.

During Colchester Fringe, the show faced much homophobia, including posters torn down, angry emails, and a strict warning not to flyer on the street in fear of the high potential for hate crimes. This, however, is the secret message behind the show. Behind its sexy marketing and pup hoods, there's a genuine sadness and need for belonging. The show explores the fears of the LGBTQ+ community and how homonormativity has created challenges for unusual queer identities.

Pantano is the recipient of the Mastermind Award from Essex Startups, who are helping him to begin his theatre production company. At Colchester Fringe, he won in conjunction with Theatre Group Gumbo "Spirit of the Fringe" for his exceptional work to make fringe happen and "Fringe of the Fringe" for his role in Gumbo's Forest of Truth.

