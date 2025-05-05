Orlando Sings Choral Festival Returns For Fourth Year of Concerts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Orlando Sings will present the fourth annual Orlando Sings Choral Festival, a three-concert celebration of the human spirit through powerful choral storytelling. Part of the 2024–25 “RESOUND” season, this year's festival offers a compelling lineup of music exploring heritage, pilgrimage, loss, and spiritual renewal; brought to life by Orlando's finest professional vocal ensembles.

Since its founding in 2021, the Orlando Sings Choral Festival has grown into one of Central Florida's most anticipated choral events. This year, the festival moves to a new home: the beautifully renovated O.R. Davis Auditorium at Edgewater High School (3100 Edgewater Dr, Orlando, FL 32804). Centrally located with ample parking and exceptional acoustics, the venue offers an ideal setting for unamplified choral music and a comfortable experience for attendees

The festival opens on Thursday, May 15 with Shema Koleinu (Hear Our Voice): Jewish Masterworks, a moving program that highlights the richness of Jewish musical traditions with works by Leonard Bernstein, Judith Lang Zaimont, and Joshua Jacobson.

On Saturday, May 17 at 4:00 PM, the Solaria Singers perform Path of Miracles by Joby Talbot; an immersive, a cappella masterpiece that traces the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage across northern Spain. Then, at 8:00 PM, the festival culminates with Beacons of Light: A Journey Through Sound and Spirit, featuring Jake Runestad's deeply personal The Lighthouse Keeper and Will Todd's electrifying Mass in Blue, a genre-blending work that brings together classical and jazz traditions in thrilling harmony.

FESTIVAL LINEUP:

SHEMA KOLEINU (HEAR OUR VOICE) | JEWISH MASTERWORKS

May 15, 2025 | 7:30 PM

Orlando Sings Symphonic Chorus | Harmonia | Solaria Players

Conducted by Andrew Minear and Sandra Shafer

Judith Lang Zaimont – Sacred Service (Choral Suite)

Three Traditional Songs arranged by Joshua Jacobson Don Amadi (based on a Sephardic folksong) by Yehezkel Braun Zol Shoyn Kumen Di Ge'uleh (Let the Redemption come) by Abraham Isaac Cook Az Ikh Vel Zogn Lekho Doydi traditional folk song

Eric Whitacre – Five Hebrew Love Songs

Leonard Bernstein – Chichester Psalms

PATH OF MIRACLES

May 17, 2025 | 4:00 PM

Solaria Singers | Conducted by Andrew Minear

Joby Talbot - Path of Miracles

BEACONS OF LIGHT: A JOURNEY THROUGH SOUND AND SPIRIT

May 17, 2025 | 8:00 PM

Orlando Sings Symphonic Chorus | Harmonia | Solaria Players

Conducted by Andrew Minear and Sandra Shafer

Jake Runestad - The Lighthouse Keeper

Songs of life's journey sung by Harmonia: Jocelyn Hagen – Heart of Gold Hye-Young Cho – Evocation Gwyneth Walker – Crossing the Bar Dan Forrest – Let me Listen

Will Todd - Mass in Blue

ABOUT ORLANDO SINGS:

Under the artistic direction of Dr. Andrew Minear, Orlando Sings presents a vibrant season of professional choral concerts, celebrating the rich diversity of our community through culturally inspired music, timeless classical masterpieces, and compelling works by today's most innovative composers. The Orlando Sings mission is to elevate the choral art form and enrich the cultural fabric of Florida through extraordinary shared experiences for audiences and singers. Orlando Sings seeks to create lively gathering spaces for people seeking a dynamic music community. The members of the nonprofit organization cultivate cultural exchange and believe that engaging in music can change people's lives for the better.

Discover more about Solaria and other Orlando Sings ensembles, including the Orlando Sings Symphonic Chorus, Harmonia, Orlando Senior Singers, and the Youth Choral Artists Summer Intensive at www.orlandosings.org.

