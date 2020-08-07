Orlando Shakes in Partnership with UCF Presents VIRTUAL SHAKESBEER: AS YOU LIKE IT EDITION

Tune in on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 8:00 pm.

Virtual ShakesBeer: As You Like It Edition is a free Facebook Live event produced by Orlando Shakes in partnership with UCF, directed by Mark Routhier, and adapted by the cast. During the comedic, abbreviated Shakespeare performance, the narrator and "drinking guide" will guide viewers-and the performers-through a fun and silly drinking game that follows Shakespeare's classic comedy.

For Orlando Shakes' first Facebook Live event, Virtual ShakesBeer: Romeo + Juliet Edition, over 2,000 viewers tuned in live. The post has now reached over 14,000 users with 1,637 likes, comments, and shares.

"For this edition of ShakesBeer, we're tackling our first comedy," Director Mark Routhier said. "It's been so much fun being irreverent with the Bard and turning his tragedies funny. This is a whole new challenge! We hope we can make funny, funnier, and we hope our virtual audience will enjoy this story of love, forgiveness and the calming power of nature."

ABOUT THIS PRODUCTION

"Love is merely a madness..." In this drunken interactive virtual experience you'll find Orlando and Rosalind navigating the plights of young love over a pint of beer. Four actors and our trusted narrator (and drinking guide) will tackle an inebriated-oops, abbreviated-version of Shakespeare's romantic comedy.

Information:

Cast:

Jennifer Bonner as Phoebe & Corin

Lorena Cohea as Rosalind & others

Lisa Hardt as Narrator & Drinking Guide

Stephen Lima as Duke Frederick & others

Ross Neal as Orlando & others

Kristin Shoffner as Celia & others

Tim Williams as Oliver, Touchstone, & others

Director: Mark Routhier

When: Friday, August 21, 2020 at 8:00 pm

Where: Join us for a LIVE stream on the Orlando Shakes Facebook page.

This event is made possible by the Virtual ShakesBeer Partners: Orlando Fringe and the Bear and Peacock Brewstillery.

This event is recommended for audiences 21+.

