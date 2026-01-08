Jesse Cook to Perform at King Center Studio Theatre Presented by Regalitos Foundation

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Regalitos Foundation will present a concert by Jesse Cook at the King Center Studio Theatre in Melbourne, Florida. The performance is produced by BMG Concerts.

Cook is a guitarist, composer, producer, and arranger whose career spans more than two decades in Nuevo Flamenco and instrumental music. His recorded output includes ten gold and platinum studio albums with combined sales exceeding two million copies, along with multiple live recordings and concert films. His work has also been featured in a series of PBS specials, and he has received a JUNO Award, multiple Canadian Smooth Jazz Awards, a Gemini Award, and recognition from Acoustic Guitar Magazine.

In addition to his work as a recording and touring artist, Cook has expanded his creative output in recent years to include filmmaking and digital content creation, building a substantial online audience through video and streaming platforms.

The upcoming performance marks Cook’s return to the King Center Studio Theatre.

Additional information about tickets and attendance is available through the King Center.