Orlando Shakes Offering Free Virtual Playfest Preview

Enjoy free behind-the-scenes content and get to know the groundbreaking works scheduled for the annual new play festival.

Exclusive playwright interviews, ticket discounts, and more! Get just a taste of what you can expect at Orlando Shakes in partnership with UCF's upcoming new play festival as The Basel-Kiene Family joins City Beverages in presenting PlayFest 2020!

Tune in for a Facebook LIVE event where you can check out exclusive interviews with the playwrights, including a real time audience Q&A. Plus, see sneak peeks of two script readings and access a limited time ticket discount, Saturday, September 12 at 11:00 am on Orlando Shakes' Facebook page

PlayFest 2020 features six readings of new plays in development. This season, the annual new play festival will be a completely virtual event. Through the virtual readings, patrons will experience groundbreaking new works while participating in the creative process by sharing their reactions directly with the playwright and creative team at a post-show talkback.

This season's PlayFest lineup features:

Polar Bears, Black Boys, and Prairie Fringed Orchids by Vincent Terrell Durham

Take My Hand And Wave Goodbye by Tammy Ryan

Apologies to Lorraine Hansberry (You Too August Wilson) by Rachel Lynett

Welcome to Matteson! by Inda Craig-Galván

The Wheel Woman by Vincent Delaney

Flashes and Floaters by Deneen Reynolds-Knott

"For PlayFest 2020, we've selected six scripts that explore topical political and social issues, as well as celebrate human connection and personal identity," said Cynthia White, Director of New Play Development at Orlando Shakes. "After each reading, the audience has the opportunity to participate in a virtual dialogue with the playwrights and provide feedback to contribute to the growth of these new works."

PlayFest is made possible through the generous support of the Basel-Kiene Family and City Beverages with additional support from Frank Santos & Dan Dantin. This project is funded in part by the Orange County Government through the Arts & Cultural Affairs Program.

