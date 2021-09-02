Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Opens 2021-2022 Season With BRAHMS & GOTTSCHALK: AN OPENING NIGHT MIX TAPE

The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra is thrilled to return to Calvary Orlando for the first concert of the 2021-2022 Season with Brahms and Gottschalk: An Opening Night Mix Tape on Saturday, September 25 at 7:30 p.m.

With Music Director Eric Jacobsen and the Orlando Philharmonic, Concertmaster Rimma Bergeron-Langlois executes the technical fireworks of Brahms's exuberant Violin Concerto; and his Second Symphony dazzles with brasses ablaze in the finale. Woven in between, movements of Symphony No. 2 by American composer Louis Moreau Gottschalk-a sneak preview of the symphony we'll be recording later this Season.

"I'm so happy that we're getting to feature Gottschalk's Second Symphony," said Eric Jacobsen, music director of the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra and conductor for the evening's performance. "Gottschalk was an incredible composer, and we're so excited to offer this music."

"Opening Night is always special," said Paul Helfrich, executive director of the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra. "It's like the beginning of a journey that the orchestra, conductor, and audience take together. Along the way we discover music and guest performers both familiar and unfamiliar. For the opening night concert, we celebrate our gem, Concertmaster Rimma Bergeron-Langlois, and iconic works by Brahms. But we also hear from a lesser known composer in Louis Moreau Gottschalk, with some music that deserves to be more widely known. I'm so looking forward to getting the Season started!"

The evening's program includes:

Traditional- Star-Spangled Banner

Louis Moreau Gottschalk- Symphony No. 2 "Á Montevideo" (Presto maestoso)

Johannes Brahms- Violin Concerto

Louis Moreau Gottschalk- Symphony No. 2 "Á Montevideo" (Andante)

Johannes Brahms- Symphony No. 2

Strict safety protocols will be enforced on the concert night, to ensure the safety of the patrons, staff, and musicians in attendance. Face masks will be required by all before being allowed admittance into Calvary Orlando, and must be kept on at all times except when actively eating or drinking. Calvary Orlando has a large and spacious auditorium with 3,400 seats, so there will be plenty of room for everyone to feel comfortable. Tickets to Brahms and Gottschalk: An Opening Night Mix Tape are now on sale and can be purchased through the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Frank Santos/Dan Dantin Box Office. Tickets start at $35. Student tickets are available for $10.

Ticketing link: https://my.orlandophil.org/12110/12126?_ga=2.233534174.1575821173.1630432651-1841974088.1623098533