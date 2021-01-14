Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Announces Second Season Pops Series Concert - GERSHWIN!

The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra will present the second concert in the 2020-2021 Season Pops Series- Gershwin!- at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts's new Frontyard Festival, presented by AdventHealth. Taking place on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. ET, this all-new outdoor venue space presents a unique way to experience six months of unique live entertainment in Downtown Orlando.

Guests attending any of the Frontyard Festival™ events will be seated in one of almost 400 socially-distanced boxes (5 feet by 7 feet) with seats for up to 5 people. This experience also allows attendees to order food and drinks from favorite local restaurants while watching the concert.

The Philharmonic is thrilled to be welcoming award-winning pianist Kevin Cole to the stage, hailed by the Chicago Tribune as "today's leading piano interpreter of music by George Gershwin." Mr. Cole will be the soloist in Gershwin's classic Rhapsody in Blue. In addition, the Philharmonic's own Concertmaster Rimma Bergeron-Langlois will perform as the violin soloist for Fantasy on Porgy & Bess. This 'swonderful program also features An American in Paris, as well as other favorite selections by Gershwin.

The program will be under the direction of Guest Conductor Michael Krajewski- a nationally known conductor of symphonic pops, and a regular guest with the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra who last conducted the OPO Pops in April 2019.

"We are grateful to our partners at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts for creating an inviting and collaborative environment for the arts in beautiful Downtown Orlando," said OPO Executive Director Paul Helfrich. "We look forward to continuing to bring live music to our community and showcasing our wonderful orchestra in this creative new setting. The Philharmonic is lucky to have a talented guest conductor like Michael Krajewski, who happens to live right here in Orlando and I look forward to having him take the podium again this month."

Strict safety protocols will be enforced on the concert night, to ensure the safety of the patrons, staff, and musicians in attendance. Face masks and temperature checks will be required by all before being allowed admittance into the Frontyard Festival™. Boxes will be socially-distanced, with 6 feet of space between each. All protocols have been established with guidance from federal, state, and local officials, as well as AdventHealth. The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts will also thoroughly clean and sanitize all areas of the venue before patron arrival and throughout the night.

Tickets to Gershwin! are now on sale, starting at $25 through the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts website. Please note: Guests will be seated for this concert in seating pods, holding a minimum of 2 patrons at the matinee and a minimum of 4 patrons at evening performance per pod, and a maximum of 5 guests per pod. Single seats outside of pods are not available. Tickets are sold through the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts Bill and Mary Darden Box Office. Tickets cannot be purchased through the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Box Office. Ticketing link: https://tickets.drphillipscenter.org/production/11993