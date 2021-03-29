The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra announces its 2021-2022 Season today, including six concerts on the Classics Series, and five concerts on the Pops Series. The Season will also include the Focus Series, with an expanded six-concert series at The Plaza Live Theater in The Milk District just east of Downtown Orlando, as well as the four-concert Symphony Storytime Series. In an exciting program expansion, the Resonate Festival returns for three evenings in February 2022, featuring Artist-in-Residence Stewart Goodyear.

The Philharmonic will bring in a diverse and exciting lineup of guest artists throughout the 2021-2022 Season. On the podium for his seventh Season with the Philharmonic, Music Director Eric Jacobsen will conduct all of the Classics Series and select concerts on the Focus and Pops Series. Jacobsen will also be featured on all three nights of the Resonate Festival.

Soloists headlining the Classics Series include superstar Violinist Gil Shaham, Concertmaster Rimma Bergeron-Langlois, Grammy-award Winning Violist Masumi Per Rostad, the return of Pianist Benjamin Hochman, Pianist Aaron Diehl, and the University of Central Florida Choir.

Artist-in-Residence Stewart Goodyear, proclaimed "a phenomenon" by the Los Angeles Times, will perform all five Beethoven piano concertos over three evenings on the Resonate Festival. The Festival will take place at The Plaza Live on February 3, 5, and 7, 2022, with two concerts each night.

The 2021-2022 Pops Series opens with the audience favorite, Home for the Holidays, a celebration of The Kings Of Soul in January, a festive Irish celebration featuring The Celtic Tenors in March, Cirque de la Symphonie returns in April with the music of Broadway, and Music Director Eric Jacobsen takes the podium in May with music of the Great American Songbook featuring World-renowned guitarist and singer John Pizzarelli.

The Focus Series will feature Philharmonic Musicians including Principal Harp Haley Rhodeside and Principal Flutist Colleen Blagov in October, the OPO Brass and Percussion in November under the baton of Lyman Brodie, Concertmaster Rimma Bergeron-Langlois and friends with Holiday Baroque in December, and Principal Horn Vincent Kiray in January. Rising star Cellist Sterling Elliott performs in February and Fiddler Jeremy Kittle returns for a special recording concert in April.

The Symphony Storytime Series for young children features fun, family-friendly programs including Little Red Riding Hood, Holly Jolly Sounds of the Season, Ferdinand the Bull, and A Treeful of Monkeys, all performed at The Plaza Live.

Subscription renewals for current subscribers begin in the coming weeks and new subscriptions for the 2021-2022 Season will go on sale later this spring. For more information, please contact the Box Office and 407.770.0071 or boxoffice@orlandophil.org.

