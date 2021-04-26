Orlando Fringe to Host Third Annual TEXT-TO-GIVE-ATHON

Orlando Fringe, producers of the nation's longest-running independent Fringe theatre festival, recently announced plans for their third annual Text-To-Give-A-Thon.

The event takes place virtually during the final hours of the United Arts Collaborative Campaign for the Arts, their biggest fundraising campaign of the year.

In anticipation of the 30th Annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival, Orlando Fringe Development Director, Lisa Hardt and Orlando Fringe Theatre Producer, Lindsay Taylor will be going live online for 30 hours straight; six hours longer than last year's 24-hour event. The broadcast will begin on April 29 at 9 a.m. and conclude on April 30 at 3 p.m.

The pair will broadcast live from their makeshift campsite on the Green Lawn of Fabulousness in Orlando's Loch Haven Park. During the event that will be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube, there will be giveaways, guest performances, and spontaneous singing as they raise money to make this year's festival their best one yet. "Patrons can expect a pre-Fringe party as we close in on our 30th Anniversary," said Lindsay Taylor. "Special guests, your favorite artists from all over the world, and watching 'LiLli', Lisa and Lindsay, try to stay awake while entertaining the masses is a can't miss event!"

Those who watched last year's Text-To-Give-A-Thon witnessed dance lessons from Orlando Ballet, story reading from Orlando Story Club, and an incident while baking a cake in the wee hours of morning.

Orlando Fringe aims to raise $10,000 for their organization during the endurance-based fundraising event. Donations will help the Orlando Fringe grow long beyond their 30th anniversary. Donors can give during the event by texting "FRINGE" to 71777. United Arts will match all donations by 15%. Gifts from donors who have not donated through the United Arts campaign in the past will be matched by 30%!

To view special guests as they are announced, visit the Facebook event at https://www.facebook.com/OrlandoFringeFestival/events/.

For more information on Orlando Fringe, visit their website at orlandofringe.org.