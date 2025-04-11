Orange County Suspends Cultural DEI and Sustainability Grants Amid Legal Concerns

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Orlando Sentinel reports that Orange County officials have suspended Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and sustainability grant programs for arts and cultural organizations, citing fears that continuing the initiatives could jeopardize state and federal funding.

In an email to arts leaders, Arts & Cultural Affairs Administrator Vicki Landon announced that all activities of the DEI and Sustainability Committees were suspended “in an abundance of caution.” The decision halts $200,000 in grants intended for projects serving the visually impaired, cognitive disabilities, and partnerships with community organizations.

Applications had already been submitted and were under review when the programs were canceled. Chris Brown, executive director of Orlando Family Stage, said his group was seeking funding for a project to help blind and visually impaired students experience live theater. “We just are back to the drawing board,” Brown said.

At a County Commission meeting, Mayor Jerry Demings cited “headwinds” from federal and state changes affecting public funding. “It’s our responsibility to confirm our policies are consistent with emerging laws,” Demings said. Landon told the Orlando Sentinel that the county could risk “hundreds of millions of dollars in federal grants” if the programs continued.

Organizations affected include Orlando Ballet, Opera Orlando, Open Scene, the Orlando Science Center, and the Global Peace Film Festival. Opera Orlando’s Gabriel Preisser said last year’s DEI grant led to record revenues for their production of Frida and that they will seek alternative funding for future projects.

Some groups may be forced to abandon initiatives. Open Scene’s Executive Director Theresa Bejarano said losing potential funding is “a hard blow” and that there is “no feasible way” to continue two planned projects.

Despite the cancellations, Demings emphasized the county’s commitment to diversity and said officials would continue advocating for changes to laws they view as unjust.

