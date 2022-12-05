Opera Orlando Presents ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914

The holidays are here, the troops are in formation, and they are headed to the second stop on their tour of Opera Orlando's production of All is Calm: the Christmas Truce of 1914. This remarkable and New York Times critically-acclaimed work about the Christmas Truce of World War I will be presented for one night only on stage at the Ritz Theater at Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center in Sanford.

"We are incredibly excited to have the opportunity to present this beautiful and moving production at the Ritz Theater as part of its centennial celebration season," shares Gabriel Preisser, general director for Opera Orlando. "There's something quite special about stepping into a space filled with so much history like the Ritz, and All is Calm, which reflects on such a poignant and impactful moment in history, is a perfect production to share with Sanford audiences this holiday season."

Originally built in 1923 and named the Milane Theater, this 823-seat historic theater originally presented live dramas and movies. In 1933, the theater was sold to investors and the Milane was renamed the Ritz Theater. Unfortunately the theater closed in 1978, but was reborn and restored in 2000 as the Helen Stairs Theater in honor of local advocate of the theater, Helen Stairs, who led the restoration effort.

Since 2000, the theater continues to fundraise and expand on their restoration efforts, which includes a complete repainting of the theater, a major upgrade to the historic marquee, and the installation of the Ritz theater sign just as it appeared back in the 1930's. Today, now known as the Ritz Theater at Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, the theater produces annual concerts, ballets, musicals, plays, films, and more.

All is Calm: the Christmas Truce of 1914 is a family-friendly production that brings a message of camaraderie, hope, and peace this holiday season. Set at the Western Front during World War I, it retells the historic events of Christmas Eve in 1914 through actual soldiers' letters and official military correspondence, interwoven with old war songs and carols. Artistic director Grant Preisser once again directs this band of brothers, with Andrew Minear, artistic and executive director of Orlando Sings, making his Company debut as music director. The troupe of singers welcomes back previous cast members, along with new faces coming together in harmony to tell this powerful story: the story of a German soldier stepping into No Man's Land to sing "Stille Nacht (Silent Night)," which began an extraordinary and unprecedented night of music, acceptance, and peace.

The work will be sung a capella in English and has a running time of approximately 75 minutes. Immediately following the production, a talkback will be held where the audience will have the opportunity to ask questions and share their thoughts about the production with the creative team and cast.

Stay up to date with Opera Orlando's upcoming season online at www.OperaOrlando.org