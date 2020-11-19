NOEL: THE CAROLS OF CHRISTMAS With Live Orchestra And Choir Announced For The Holiday

CFCArts today announced the holiday favorite NOEL: THE CAROLS OF CHRISTMAS will go on sale Friday, November 20, 2020 at 10 a.m. as part of the new Frontyard Festival at Dr. Phillips Center.

"I can't imagine a more perfect way to celebrate the season than with this holiday favorite on the front lawn of the Dr. Phillips Center," said Joshua Vickery, Founder and Executive Director of Central Florida Community Arts. CFCArts has brought back the choir and orchestra separately for multiple community concerts this fall, this will be the first time since the shutdown that the musicians and singers have performed together for a live, in-person concert.

NOEL: THE CAROLS OF CHRISTMAS presents the Christmas story as told through dramatic narration and beloved Christmas carols. Local celebrity narrators, along with live orchestra and choir, present magnificent arrangements of Christmas' most treasured carols. The inspiring arrangements by award-winning and renowned conductor and arranger, Derric Johnson include "Shout for Joy", "O Come All Ye Faithful", and "O Holy Night".

Tickets: $20 and may be purchased by visiting drphillipscenter.org.

