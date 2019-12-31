Mad Cow Theatre Announces Cast Of MON ON BOATS

Ten explorers. Four boats. One Grand Canyon. Men on Boats is the true(ish) history of an 1869 expedition, when a one-armed captain and a crew of insane yet loyal volunteers set out to chart the course of the Colorado River. Variety says, "Off-the canyon-walls funny. Paddle or portage your own boat to the theatre - but get there!"



"Men on Boats has something unique to say. The audience gets to be a part of a true story set in a new age, where all identities and ideas are welcome," says Mad Cow Theatre Executive Director, Mitzi Maxwell. "You will leave the theatre grinning from ear to ear."



This thrilling comedy features Cynthia Beckert* (Top Girls; Rapture, Blister, Burn; Grounded,) and Allison Piehl (Pride and Prejudice; Top Girls; It Was a Very Good Yule.) Making their Mad Cow Theatre debut are Missy Barnes, Danielle Bouloy, Katie De Bari, Laurel Hatfield, Hilary Kelly, Ana Martinez, Ema Pava and Iris Sherman.*



Men on Boats is directed by Becky Lane (Once, Hand to God.) The set and lighting design is by Eric Craft (Heartbreak House, Outside Mullingar, Top Girls, sound design is by Kevin Becker (Three Sisters) and the play is stage managed by Alyssa Zegers.



*Member of Actors' Equity Association

Previous work with Mad Cow in parentheses



Tickets are $30-42. Preview tickets are $15. Tickets are available at madcowtheatre.com or by calling patron services at Mad Cow Theatre at 407-297-8788 ext. 1.





