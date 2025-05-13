Luciana Souza Brings Bossa Nova To Broward Center For The Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Gold Coast Jazz Society will present stunning finale to its 2024–2025 season with the Luciana Souza Trio, performing on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 7:45 p.m. in the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. Treat yourself and your friends and family to this opportunity to experience one of the most distinctive voices in contemporary Brazilian jazz, accompanied by most gifted musicians: Chico Pinheiro on guitar and Rogerio Boccato on percussion.



A Grammy Award winner, Souza has performed alongside music legends including Herbie Hancock, Paul Simon, James Taylor, Bobby McFerrin, and Maria Schneider. Her long-standing collaboration with Brazilian guitarist Romero Lubambo has earned her international acclaim, cementing her place at the forefront of both jazz and Brazilian music.



For jazz lovers, Souza's presence at the season's close is a moment to treasure. Her voice is not merely heard; it is felt — dissolving musical borders and drawing listeners into an intimate world of rhythm and reflection. Seamlessly blending her Brazilian heritage with the improvisational freedom of jazz, Souza's performances unfold like conversations rich in nuance and emotion.



Souza's path began in São Paulo, Brazil, where she was raised in a family of musicians and steeped in the rhythms of Bossa Nova and the sounds of her country's diverse musical traditions. This early foundation shaped her ability to move effortlessly between styles. After relocating to the United States, Souza refined her craft at Berklee College of Music in Boston, evolving into one of jazz's most compelling vocalists.



Entertainment Weekly captures her artistry best: “Her voice traces a landscape of emotion that knows no boundaries.” Whether softly shaping the contours of a Bossa Nova ballad or exploring the vibrant textures of Latin jazz, Souza transforms each song into an emotional narrative.

For this special evening, Souza shares the stage with two exceptional artists. Guitarist Chico Pinheiro's lyrical phrasing conjures vivid sonic landscapes, while Rogerio Boccato's masterful percussion provides texture and depth, elevating the trio's sound into something wholly immersive and alive.



This season finale is more than a celebration of world-class musicianship — it is an invitation to step into a space where melody and rhythm meet storytelling, and where the connection between artist and audience feels personal and profound. As Billboard so perfectly noted, “Her music soulfully reflects, wistfully regrets, romantically woos, and joyfully celebrates.”

