Local Superstar Chase Padgett Adds A New Look And Full Band To Acclaimed 6 GUITARS At Renaissance Theatre Company

Jan. 03, 2023  

Renaissance Theatre Company presents local superstar Chase Padgett's fresh "6 Guitars" at the Ren in Orlando January 6-29, 2023 with a new look and full band. Seen nearly 700 times for tens of thousands of people across North America, 6 Guitars began in Orlando and will return this month.

6 Guitars is a blend of music, comedy and character. Chase Padgett becomes six different characters each representing a different musical genre: Blues, Jazz, Rock, Classical, Folk and Country, all while masterfully playing guitar.

Chase moved back to Orlando 13 years after the show was written, and he's excited to share an evolved production with his hometown. "6 Guitars is really a living love letter to music, so it continues to evolve alongside my growth as an artist," he says. On this version of the show, which now includes a three-piece band (drums, bass guitar, and of course, Chase on guitar), he says, "It's a completely different, and, I think, superior experience."

Chase Padgett is an actor, singer, guitarist and improviser who recently made his network TV debut as a semi-finalist on Fox's newest reality singing show, Alter Ego. As a Florida native, he studied music at the University of Central Florida while learning improv at the SAK Comedy Lab, the same theater that gave Wayne Brady his start. After working for Disney and Universal in various comedic actor roles, he premiered his first solo show 6 Guitars in 2010 and quickly began performing to sold out houses and rave reviews across North America. Chase's penchant for musical improv flavors all of his performances and has led to working with stars from the hit comedy show Whose Line Is It Anyway, as well as working as a guest entertainer for Disney Cruise Line. Chase just premiered a new one man called Lucky Break in addition to touring his other shows such as Nashville Hurricane and 6 Guitars. He recently moved back to Central Florida after being away for nearly a decade. He loves his friends, family and (too many) guitars.

Renaissance Theatre Company (or the Ren) was founded by Donald Rupe and Chris Kampmeier in February 2021. The Ren moved into its new 15,468 square foot theatre space in Loch Haven Park in Summer 2021. The Ren is dedicated to bringing original theatre to Orlando and beyond. Through fair pay for artists, sustainability and diversity, the company hopes to grow a new audience for theatre in Orlando.

Experience 6 Guitars playing select nights January 6-29, 2023 at Renaissance Theatre Company located at 415 E. Princeton Street, Orlando, FL 32803. Tickets are $30. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit www.rentheatre.com.




