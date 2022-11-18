Lionel Bart's OLIVER is Up Next At Osceola Arts

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Performances run Friday, December 2nd - Sunday, December 18th.

Nov. 18, 2022  

Osceola Arts will bring a classic stage musical to audiences this December. Beginning Friday, December 2nd and running through Sunday, December 18th, the Osceola Arts Main stage will host Lionel Bart's Oliver!

Orphan Oliver ventures to the Victorian streets of London and joins Fagin and his group of petty pickpockets. After being taken in by Mr. Brownlow, Oliver must dodge Fagin's henchmen who threaten his chances at finding love and acceptance in this musical adaptation of the Charles Dickens' classic. Suitable for audiences of any age, Oliver! features a talented group of actors who are excited to bring this show to life under the direction of Elijah D. Gragg.

Tickets are only $28, with Senior, students and group rates available. Showtimes for Oliver! are 7:30pm on Fridays and Saturdays, 2pm on Sundays, and an additional 2pm matinee performance on Saturday, December 17th. An American Sign Language-interpreted performance will be featured during the December 17th matinee.

Osceola Arts is pleased to also be bringing back the 41st Annual Holiday Craft Market. The Craft Market will feature handmade crafts by local artists, such as ornaments, woodwork, jewelry, wreaths and so much more. The Market will be open through December 18th and features free weekly raffles and one grand prize. The Craft Market will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10am till 4pm, Sundays from 12pm till 4pm, and during all Oliver! performances.

Additionally, Osceola Arts has 2 new art exhibits on display. Universal Connections is a mixed-media installation created by artists Richard Aponte and Caia Diepenbrock. The installation seamlessly combines the digital and physical worlds through printmaking and projection mapping. Universal Connections is on display in the Community Gallery November 18th through December 18th. The Osceola Arts Faculty Exhibition provides students and community members an opportunity to discover the explorations, and constructs of the dedicated artists who shape, strengthen, and sustain our programs. This year's exhibition features painting, drawing, photography, and ceramics. Participating teaching artists exhibiting works in the Studio Gallery through December 11th are Marlon Gonzalez, Ida Leone Jewel, and Matthew Schaffer.

For additional information and to purchase show tickets visit OsceolaArts.org or call 407-846-6257.

The mission of Osceola Arts is to promote, cultivate and foster interest and participation in the arts by providing affordable and accessible programs and facilities that encourage artistic expression in the diverse community they serve. Osceola Arts, a non-profit organization, is located at 2411 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, Florida 34744. For more information visit OsceolaArts.org.




