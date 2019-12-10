Kids Fringe Announces New Mini-Mini-Fest

Kids Fringe, the family-centric program within Orlando Fringe, announced the creation of a new "Mini-Mini-Fest" aimed for young children that will be taking place during the upcoming Orlando Fringe Winter Mini-Fest.

The festival, scheduled for the morning of Saturday, January 11, 2020, will be treated as a miniature version of the immensely popular Kids Fringe event that takes place during the Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival in May. Festival organizers say the special morning will be filled with kid-friendly shows, art activities, creative play stations, and more.

The festival is also offering two individual performances created, especially with children in mind. Go! from Troupe TVY is a multi-sensory story adventure that takes place on a glistening snowy day and is filled with elements of play, discovery, whimsical movement and a few surprises along the way. Go! was developed specifically for very young audiences (0-5 years of age) and their grown-ups. The Fallen Star: A Stardust Kingdom Adventure by Phoenix Tears Productions is an outdoor theatre adventure where kids 3 and up will venture with the shows heroes to solve puzzles in order to find the fallen star and restore magic to the kingdom. Each show is 30 minutes long. Tickets for each of the two performances are $5 each for both parents and children. Parents receive a free button to The Orlando Fringe Winter Mini-Fest with their Mini-Mini-Fest show ticket purchase. All craft activities at The Mini-Mini Fest are free to participate.

"Expanding Kids Fringe programming into Winter Mini-Fest is a perfect fit as our education programming continues to grow, and kids are going to have a blast" said Orlando Fringe Education Coordinator Genevieve Bernard.

The Kids Fringe Mini-Mini-Fest takes place at the Lowndes Shakespeare Center on January 11, 2020, from 10:15 am - 12:45 pm. A schedule of the days' events can be found on their website orlandofringe.org/kidsfringe.





