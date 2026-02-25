Joel Meyers to Perform Magic Show at Pompano Beach Cultural Center

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Pompano Beach Cultural Center will present Joel Meyers on March 27 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The performance will feature the award-winning illusionist and mentalist in a live program of large-scale illusions and mind-reading demonstrations.

Meyers has appeared on America’s Got Talent, Masters of Illusion, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, and FakeOff. His work has been featured in Newsweek, People Magazine, and Us Weekly. Over the course of his career, he has toured more than 50 countries and performed for public figures including Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp, Jennifer Lopez, and Al Pacino.

Awards and recognitions include Magician of the Year and Mentalist of the Year from the APCA. He has also appeared for seven seasons on Masters of Illusion and as a featured magician on Wizard Wars.

The performance is recommended for ages 16 and up. Tickets are $25 and are available through the Pompano Beach Cultural Center box office.