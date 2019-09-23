IT'S IMPROVISED AT THE 129! Returns To Ocoee's Dragonfly Studios

It's Improvised at the 129! returns to Ocoee with an all-star cast of improv actors and musical improvisers. A cadre of special guests, including Emily Fontano and Jose Rodriguez of SAK Comedy Lab, Anthony Francis of Improv U in Delray Beach, Alexandra Love Sarton of COAL, and Meg Wittman, Meera Aggarwal and Brian Dashnaw of Rapscallions, will join local improv troupe Four First Names with Music Director Elaine Pechacek and guest musicians Scott Rubox Pausal and Jason Cavett.

It's Improvised at the 129! is a monthly live improvised variety show that highlights an array of performing arts disciplines and features a mixture of interviews and performances by special guests ranging from well-known local and national talent to city and regional officials. The show is hosted by Four First Names, comprised of Orlando improvisers Chris Barry and Richard Paul, and Music Director Elaine Pechacek.

Tickets are $10 online or $15 at the door and doors open at 7:35 p.m. Beer and wine refreshments are available for purchase. Tickets can be purchased at: octimprovisedat129.eventbrite.com

DRAGONFLY STUDIO 129 is located at 129 W McKey St. Ocoee, FL 34761





