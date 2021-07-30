GOPAR Announces First Annual Celebration Gala

The first annual gala fundraising event presented by Greater Orlando Performing Arts Relief - GOPAR, will be presented at Orlando Repertory Theatre on Monday Evening November 15, 2021.

The event will be a celebration of the resilience of the Greater Orlando performing arts community. The centerpiece of this multifaceted evening will be a staged programme showcasing a wide variety of artists representing every genre of live performance, as well as remembrance tributes to those who have left us.

Ticketing information and further details will be announced as they evolve and may be accessed by logging onto www.GOPAR.com.