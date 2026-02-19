ART AFTER DARK Soirée for Young Professionals to Return to CityArts Orlando

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Downtown Arts District has announced the return of its popular program “Art After Dark” Soiree for Young Professionals on Saturday, March 14, 2026 from 7pm-10pm at CityArts Orlando.

Art After Dark introduces young professionals to the Arts District and its mission through social interaction, arts engagement and networking. Guests will enjoy the celebration in a unique setting by strolling through CityArts' seven different galleries and CityArts Café.

This year, the evening's festivities include interactive art experiences, henna designs, tarot readings and portrait sketches by artist Darby. Guests will enjoy live entertainment by Jayo, DJ's Frankie Messina and Antonia Rivano and surprise performances throughout the night. There will be meet-and-greet opportunities with special guest artists, live music, photo opportunities, a silent auction, whiskey and beer tastings and light bites by favorite local eateries. Plus, Art After Dark will also feature live art in the Courtyard sponsored by artist Julio Sanchez.

Limited Early Bird tickets are $40 per person online until 11:59pm on February 28, 2026. Regular tickets are $50 per person until sold out. The admission includes entertainment, food and two complimentary drinks, plus champagne at the door. Art After Dark is a limited engagement with entry for 200 attendees.

“2026 is off to a terrific start, and we are thrilled to host our signature evening of art, culture and live entertainment for young professionals and the young at heart with the return of Art After Dark,” says Downtown Arts District Executive Director Barbara Hartley. “The popular event provides a unique opportunity to experience Orlando's vibrant art scene in a fun and stylish way, keeping with our mission to enhance the visibility of the vibrant arts community. We look forward to seeing many new and familiar faces experience Art After Dark and all the unique and memorable programs that DAD has to offer this year.”

Don't miss Downtown Arts District Art After Dark on Saturday, March 14, 2026 hosted at CityArts Orlando located at 39 South Magnolia Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801. To purchase tickets, go to https://aad2026.eventbrite.com, and for more information about the Downtown Arts District, visit www.downtownartsdistrict.com. (Art After Dark is for ages 21 and up.)