Florida Theatrical Association presents [title of show] in Concert at The Abbey in downtown Orlando for three performances, February 7-9, at 7 pm. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at Eventbrite.com.

[title of show] is a one-act musical within a musical, with music and lyrics by Jeff Bowen and book by Hunter Bell. The show chronicles its own creation as Bowen and Bell race against a deadline to enter an original musical in the New York Musical Theatre Festival.

Florida Theatrical Association's production of [title of show] in Concert, under the direction of Kenny Howard and with Musical Direction and on-stage live accompaniment by John B. DeHaas, reunites much of the show's original Florida premiere cast: Kevin Kelly, Melissa Braillard and Robyn Kelly, joined by David Kotary (Wild Party, Heathers)

"I am very excited to work with all of these wonderful actors again and share it with all the new fans of this charming and hilarious musical," says Howard.

See the show live at The Abbey with socially distanced seating or stream it in your own home. Tickets for [title of show] in Concert at The Abbey are $25 for VIP reserved table seating and $15 for reserved seats. Tickets can be purchased at www.Eventbrite.com.

For more information, visit www.AbbeyOrlando.com.