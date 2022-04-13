FTA Presents BLOOD BROTHERS at The Abbey in June

Florida Theatrical Association (FTA) presents the Tony-nominated musical Blood Brothers, coming to The Abbey in downtown Orlando June 10 to 19.

Written by Willy Russell, the legendary Blood Brothers tells the captivating and moving tale of twins who, separated at birth, grow up on opposite sides of the social and economic tracks, only to meet again with fateful consequences. Blood Brothers is one of the longest running shows on London's West End, playing for more than 24 years and 10,000 performances. The Broadway production was nominated for six Tony Awards.

Sarah-lee Dobbs will star as the twins' mother Mrs. Johnstone. Dobbs is an award-winning LAMDA-trained actor and singer, whose professional career has spanned over four decades. She has performed on London's West End and at numerous theaters across Central Florida. FTA's production of Blood Brothers is directed by Kenny Howard, and will feature set design by Bonnie Sprung.

Tickets for Blood Brothers are on sale now and can be purchased at www.EventBrite.com. General admission tickets are $15 and VIP tickets are $25, which include reserved table seating.

For more information visit www.AbbeyOrlando.com.

Florida Theatrical Association, the non-profit presenter of Broadway in Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Miami, strives in its mission to educate and develop new theater audiences, while encouraging and preserving the presentation of touring Broadway theater. Since 1989 Florida Theatrical Association has presented more than 1,000 Broadway performances and distributed more than $1.5 million in scholarships and grants to arts organizations across the state of Florida. For more information, visit www.FloridaTheatrical.org.