EXTRAORDINARY WOMEN AND THEIR MUSIC Announced At The Winter Park Playhouse

In honor of Women's Heritage Heritage month, The Winter Park Playhouse has teamed up with Barbara Chandler Productions to present - Extraordinary Women and Their Music - an evening celebrating the exceptional music of great women throughout history.

This unique one night event will take place at The Winter Park Playhouse in their beautiful lobby bar/cabaret space on Thursday, March 6, 2025 at 7:30pm. Doors open for seating selection at 6:30pm.

Barbara Chandler was born in St.Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands and is a long time Central Florida resident. She has worked for the last decade as the manager and cultural arts educator for The Hannibal Square Heritage Center in Winter Park, Florida where she educates visitors on the African-American community's contributions and impact on the City of Winter Park. She is an organizer of many educational events and cultural celebrations and oversees all of the center's operations.

Additionally, Barbara is a well respected leader in the community (the first African-American mayoral candidate in 2019) and is an advocate for inclusion, cultural experiences and creative expression. She has over 20 years of non-profit experience and a personality that lights up a room. Her most recent endeavour, Barbara Chandler Productions, creates performances of unique artists in cultural celebration.

The Winter Park Playhouse has teamed up with Barbara Chandler Productions to create a quarterly cabaret series entitled Sounds of the World. A departure from the traditional monthly Spotlight Cabaret Series at The Playhouse, the Sounds of the World series is a community outreach by the theatre to provide a platform for underrepresented voices to perform. By teaming up with Barbara Chandler Productions, this series will shine a spotlight on unique talent in the area that highlights particular cultural experiences each quarter.

As a tribute to Women's Heritage month, Extraordinary Women and Their Music will feature the vocal talents of Mzuri Aboyo Aimbaye and her trio. This is a one hour cabaret style event. All tickets are general seating and include a drink choice from the bar.

Born in Paterson, New Jersey, Mzuri is an internationally acclaimed singer, actress and playwright of the multi award-winning one woman play "The Fannie Lou Hamer Story." Her Swahili name, Mzuri (beautiful) Moyo (heart) Aimbaye (who sings), is perfectly suited to herself and is fully realized every time she takes the stage.

Ms. Aimbaye has a versatile talent and has been enthusiastically received on cabaret and concert stages all over the world. After living in Europe, Mzuri returned to the New York area and trained as an actress at HB Studios in New York City.

Ever mindful of the importance and power of culturally sensitive stories, she was later cast as "Lucy" in the first film depicting an African American slave revolt - Sankofa. Continuing her search to invest in meaningful projects, Mzuri happened upon the television interview of Fannie Lou Hamer, the mother of voting rights for African Americans. Since then, she has conceived and performed in her powerful one-woman play The Fannie Lou Hamer Story to acclaim.

In the new Sounds of the World Series at The Playhouse, Ms. Aimbaye will entertain with her impressive vocals as she pays tribute in a one hour cabaret to ExtraordinaryWomen and Their Music as a nod to Women's History Month.

"I am very excited to be working in collaboration once again with The Winter Park Playhouse! As we present Extraordinary Women and Their Music, we pay tribute to Women's heritage and the great music of those female vocalists that made a difference. Mzuri is the consummate performer for this show!" confirms Barbara Chandler.

General Admission tickets are $20 plus a one drink minimum. Seating is limited so advance reservations are strongly recommended. Doors open at 6:30p.m. for a 7:30p.m. show. Tickets sell out quickly so call The Winter Park Playhouse box office for tickets at 407-645-0145 or purchase online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org.

The Winter Park Playhouse is a registered 501 (c)(3) non-profit charitable organization and a professional theatre proudly affiliated with Actors' Equity Association and The National Alliance for Musical Theatre.

