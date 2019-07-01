EVITA Kicks Off Season 31 At Orlando Shakes

Orlando Shakes in partnership with UCF's season-opener, Evita, featuring music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics and book by Tim Rice, runs from September 4 - October 6, 2019. Tickets (starting at $35) are available now by phone (407) 447-1700 ext. 1, online at orlandoshakes.org, or in person at the John and Rita Lowndes Shakespeare Center (812 East Rollins Street).

Evita charts the young and ambitious Eva Peron's meteoric rise to sainthood. Set in Argentina between 1934-1952, the Tony Award winning musical follows Eva Duarte on her journey from poor illegitimate child to ambitious actress to, as wife of military leader-turned-president Juan Peron, the most powerful woman in Latin America.

"With an incredible cast of local favorites, Broadway, and national performers, our audiences won't want to miss our production of this amazing musical!" said Artistic Director Jim Helsinger. "Having just played the title role in the Evita National Tour, we are thrilled to have Yael Reich join us as Eva Peron. Dan Domenech from Broadway's Rock of Ages will be playing Che and Rodrigo Ignacio Cruz from the CATS national tour will be joining us as Juan Peron."

Orlando Shakes' Evita features:

Yael Reich* as Eva Peron. National Tour: Evita (Eva Peron, 2019), RENT (Mrs. Cohen, Maureen & Mimi u/s, 2017-18), or Mamma Mia! (Sophie u/s, 2015-17). NYC: Worth St. (Royal Family Productions, Original Cast); Bad Egg (Cyclops Theatre Company); Witch Of Edmonton (Rude Grooms); Cleopatra Experience (Chelsea Music Hall, Studio Vocals), LADIES OF BROADWAY SING: LADIES OF THE 80's (54 Below). Regional: Saturday Night Fever (John W. Engeman Theatre); Winter Wonderettes (The Hippodrome); Man Of La Mancha (Bigfork Summer Playhouse).

Rodrigo Ignacio Cruz* as Juan Peron. National Tour: CATS - 25th Anniversary Tour. Other credits include: Beast (Disney's Beauty and the Beast), The Baker (Into the Woods), and Waiter/Man #3 (First Date). Regional: New York Musical Festival, Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, Drury Lane Oakbrook, Utah Shakespearean Festival, and The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis. BFA in Musical Theatre from Millikin University.

Dan Domenech* as Che. Broadway: Rock of Ages Off Broadway: Heathers the Musical, Smokey Joe's Cafe (Chita Rivera Award Winner: Outstanding Ensemble Off-Broadway). Tour/Sitdowns: Rock of Ages - First National, RENT, Sister Act, Wonderland, Kinky Boots. Other roles include PSF's Evita, DTC's Rocky Horror, Tuachan's Aladdin as well as guest appearances on Glee and Gotham on FOX and The Affair on SHOWTIME. When not in theater, Domenech can be seen around the country singing with the local Symphony, Broadway's Rock of Ages Band, and his one man show "Bootleg Famous". Dan made his directorial debut with the pre UK run of reworked Heathers the Musical presented at Five Towns College and most recently the readings of Closer, The Submission, and The Dead Guy in NYC.

The cast also features Victor Souffrant* as Magladi & Ensemble and Valerie Torres-Rosario as Mistress & Ensemble. The ensemble features Kari Ringer*, Nicolette Quintero, Melanie Farber, Laurel Hatfield, Vicky Campadonico, Crystal Lizardo, Brandy Bell, Jennifer Fraser, Kyle Laing*, Salvatore Vieira*, Ellis Endsley*, Maiky Ayala, Daniel Martinez, Adam Biner, Shonn McCloud*, Hayden Palmer, and Ben Cohen.

Director Nick DeGruccio*** returns to Orlando Shakes after directing In the Heights in 2018 and Man of La Mancha in 2017. Credits include: Guys and Dolls and In The Heights (TUTS), Next To Normal (La Mirada Theatre, San Diego Music Theatre), Putting It Together, A Year With Frog and Toad (South Coast Repertory), The Last Five Years (LA Premiere, Pasadena Playhouse),Carrie (UCLA), First Date (Southern CA Premiere, La Mirada Theatre),Company (Cabrillo Music Theatre), A Christmas Memory (The Laguna Playhouse), The Laramie Project (LA Premiere: Colony Theatre, Laguna Playhouse, Ovation Award for Direction), Jekyll & Hyde (Cabrillo Music Theatre: Ovation Award for Direction) and 1776 (Musical Theatre West/Performance Riverside/Cabrillo: Ovation Award for Direction), The Andrews Brothers (Coyote StageWorks, Desert League Award for Direction), Caught (World Premiere, Zephyr Theatre), RENT, La Cage Aux Folles, The Andrews Brothers (Musical Theatre West), Cinderella (The Ordway). Havok Theatre Company: LA Premieres of Dog Sees God, Kiss of the Spider Woman (Ovation Award for Production), Thrill Me and The Story Of My Life. LA Premiere of Side Show (Colony Theatre), The Spitfire Grill (Laguna Playhouse), Zanna, Don't! (West Coast Ensemble: LADCC Award for Direction), Side By Side By Sondheim (The Rubicon Theatre, Pasadena Playhouse), Bad Apples (Rubicon Theatre: World Premiere), Beehive (El Portal Theatre),Guys and Dolls (MTW, Cabrillo), The Full Monty (San Diego Music Theatre). 2008 LADCC Award for Outstanding Achievement in Musical Theatre, BackStage Award for Direction for an Outstanding Season.

The artistic team also includes Musical Director Michael Raabe, Choreographer Kim Ball, Scenic Designer Jim Hunter**, Lighting Designer Bert Scott**, Costume Designers Denise R. Warner and Caitie Matheny, Sound Designers Craig Beyrooti and Trevor Peters, and Audio Engineer Britt Sandusky.

*Member of Actors' Equity Association

**Member of United Scenic Artists

***Member of Society of Directors and Choreographers





