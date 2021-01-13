Dr. Phillips Center's Frontyard Festival Announces Upcoming Events

Dr. Phillips Center's Frontyard Festival has announced new shows and events this weekend honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Check them out below!

TAKE 1: On Sale Friday, January 15, 2021

The Wailers Featuring Julian Marley

Friday, February 19, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

A semi-acoustic reggae performance by the power duo Julian Marley and Aston Barrett, Jr., the offspring of Bob Marley and Aston Barrett. Their sound is a culmination of a life-long

friendship and musical collaboration between the two. The Wailers' new album has received a 2021 Grammy nod for Best Reggae album, and Julian's latest, "As I Am," was nominated in 2019.

Jamey Johnson & Randy Houser: A Special Acoustic Performance Together - Cadillac Country Tour

February 25, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

Two of the hottest country music singer-songwriters in the business will perform together onstage at Frontyard Festival. The Washington Post calls 11-time Grammy-nominated Jamey Johnson "one of the greatest country singers of our time," and he's one of only a few to win two Song of the Year Awards from both the Country Music Association (CMA) and the Academy of Country Music.

Randy Houser has a stripped-down, back-to-basics approach and a "wholly different, thicker and more throbbing, a cauldron bubbling over" voice according to The New York Times. Houser has four number-one hits and a CMA Song of the Year nomination.

Young Star Musical Theatre presents Hairspray

Saturday, March 27, 2021 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Hairspray is a family-friendly musical, piled bouffant-high with laughter, romance and deliriously tuneful songs, presented by a company of talented actors from Winter Garden's Young Star Musical Theatre.

TAKE 2: Sunday Brunch on the Yard

Open-air Sunday brunch events with specially curated live entertainment and a gorgeous menu of Bourbon-Caramel French toast, Chick' N Waffles, Shrimp & Grits, Bagels & Lox, Yogurt Parfaits, Quiche and Eggs Benedict (plus much, much more). Bottomless Mimosas and Bloody Marys join a large selection of wine, craft beers and cocktails. Sunday Brunch on the Yard is supported by Vystar Credit Union. Doors and restaurants open at noon and entertainment is scheduled from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Sunday Brunches on tap:

Jan 31 - Latin Brunch featuring Angel Lopez

Feb 7 - Classical Brunch featuring Opera Orlando in Concert: Broadway Meets Opera

TAKE 3: Disney Movie Nights

A dash of magic comes to downtown Orlando nearly every Sunday evening through May, as Dr. Phillips Center presents classic stories direct from the Walt Disney Company's vast film library. The weekly series is sponsored by Walt Disney World Resort and supported by Experience Kissimmee. Tickets are $5 and $10 each-based on box location-with a two-ticket minimum and five-ticket maximum for each private box.

Movies on tap:

Jan 17 at 6 p.m. - The Lion King ©Disney

Jan 24 at 6 p.m. - Frozen ©Disney

Jan 31 at 6 p.m. - The Incredibles ©Disney/Pixar

Feb 14 at 6 p.m. - Beauty and the Beast ©Disney

Feb 21 at 6 p.m. - Zootopia ©Disney

TAKE 4: Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

These safe, socially distant events honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The Jazz Orchestra at Dr. Phillips Center "Let Freedom Ring: Jazz and the Civil Rights

Movement"

Friday, Jan 15, 2021 7:30 p.m.

Presented by Fifth Third Bank

Featuring music by Marvin Gaye, Charlie Bird Parker and Nina Simone, this under-the-open-sky concert by 17-member Jazz Orchestra at Dr. Phillips Center is the perfect setting for a historic performance.

2021 MLK Holiday Parade Showcase

Saturday, Jan 16, 2021 10 a.m.

Presented free to the public by Southwest Orlando Jaycees and Mayor Dyer's Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission

Orlando's historic MLK parade is "reimagined" this year, and all the wonderful dance, drum lines comedy, music and community organizations that would be marching in the parade will instead take part in a talent showcase on Frontyard Festival's main stage.

MLK Interfaith Service Livestream

Sunday, Jan 17, 2021 3 p.m.

Presented free to the public by Mayor Dyer's Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission

This annual event brings together an incredibly diverse group of leaders and community members, reflecting the beautiful mosaic of Orlando and modeling the spirit of Dr. King's vision of "a beloved community." This year's event will be live-streamed from Frontyard Festival and will be available in real time at https://livestream.com/ohevshalom/events/9477494.

Through Unity, We Shall Overcome

Monday, February 20, 2021 7:30 p.m.

Presented free to the public by Mayor Dyer's Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission

This annual concert will be performed by a community choir directed and produced by Grammy Award-winning music educator Dr. Jeffery Redding. The world-renowned Aeolians Chorus from Oakwood University will return, along with diverse local vocalists who come together in perfect harmony.