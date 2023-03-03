Dr. Phillips Center To Announce AdventHealth Broadway In Orlando 23/24 Season March 10

On Friday, March 10, 2023, the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts will announce its AdventHealth Broadway in Orlando 23/24 Season lineup in collaboration with Broadway Across America and Florida Theatrical Association. Save the date to find out which shows will be featured in Walt Disney Theater during the 10th season of Broadway in Orlando.

Join the waitlist at BroadwayinOrlando.com to be among the first to know when new subscriptions go on sale.

In the meantime, the Dr. Phillips Center continues its current Broadway season run with Pretty Woman performing through this Sunday, March 5.

Single tickets are on sale now for the only Florida engagement of Into the Woods, the hugely acclaimed and much beloved Grammy®-winning Broadway production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Tony Award®-winning triumph. The show runs from June 9-11, 2023 and features Montego Glover as The Witch, Stephanie J. Block as The Baker's Wife, Sebastian Arcelus as The Baker, and Gavin Creel as Cinderella's Prince/Wolf reprising their Broadway roles. Visit DrPhillipsCenter.org for more information.