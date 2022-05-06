Dr. Phillips Center Announces 8th Annual Applause Awards To Honor Excellence in High School Musicals

The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts will celebrate top high school musical talent at its 8th annual 2022 Applause Awards on Saturday, June 4, at Walt Disney Theater. Modeled after the Tony AwardsÂ®, the Applause Awards will be directed by Broadway veteran Ray Roderick and hosted by award winning Broadway and TV actress/singer Rachel York.

A panel of 30 casting agents throughout the state have selected nearly 400 students from 30 high schools and nine counties to participate in this high-energy evening-featuring live performances of winners in the Outstanding Musical category, and culminating in the announcement of the Outstanding Lead Male and Female Performers. Ten thousand dollars in scholarships will be given to college-bound seniors.

"Through programs like the Applause Awards, high school students have an opportunity to launch their careers at the arts center," said Kathy Ramsberger, president and CEO at the Dr. Phillips Center. "They can train close to home, perform on stage with a live audience, be scouted by talented professionals and secure opportunities to compete with the best in their categories across the nation."

The Outstanding Lead Performers will go on to represent Florida among 92 participants at the National High School Musical Theatre Awardsâ„¢, known as The Jimmy AwardsÂ®, for an opportunity of a lifetime in New York City. At the Jimmy Awards finals, a set of panelists will select two students for the coveted awards of Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress-and two teachers from the high schools represented will also be awarded the Inspiring Teacher Award for their guidance and inspiration.

The 2022 Applause Awards returns to in-person programming at the Dr. Phillips Center for the first time in two seasons under the direction of Roderick, who is best known for adapting the Broadway script for Chitty, Chitty, Bang, Bang for its first U.S. national tour, UK tour and Australian tour. He also wrote and directed 'S Wonderful! The New Gershwin Musical, and most recently wrote the book and lyrics for Brooklyn Bridge, A New Musical, and directed the premiere production at Montclair State University. He was the associate director of A Christmas Carol at Madison Square Garden for six years.

Roderick will be joined by honorary show host, York, an Orlando native who is best known for stage roles in Heald Over Heels, City of Angels, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Les MisÃ©rables, Victor/Victoria, Kiss Me, Kate, Sly Fox, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Anything Goes.

The full list of 2022 Applause Awards participants, supported by AdventHealth Orlando, Chick-fil-A, the Division of Arts and Culture, the Isermann Family Foundation and Walmart Store #3817, is available here.

Tickets are on sale at drphillipscenter.org. Media tickets and coverage opportunities are also available by contacting Julia Gilbert at julia.gilbert@drphillipscenter.org.