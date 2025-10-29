Downtown Arts District Orlando Appoints 2025-26 Board of Directors

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Downtown Orlando's dynamic arts and cultural organization, the Downtown Arts District, has revealed its new Board of Directors for 2025–2026.

These individuals will further the Downtown Arts District's mission to enhance the vibrancy, accessibility and economic development of Downtown Orlando through the presentation of outstanding visual and performing arts, the production of dynamic public art programs and the delivery of high-impact artist training and professional development: Chairman of the Board – Daniel Betancourt (Brightline Trains), Vice Chairman – Casey Hall (Orlando Health), Treasurer – Heather Dartez, PhD (Full Sail University), Secretary – Lindsey Hahn (Realtor ALL Real Estate & Investments), Parliamentarian – Jaison Radcliff (Form 2 Fashion / The Paper Bar Co.), Immediate Past Chairman of the Board – Kyle Sturley (Greater Orlando Sports Commission) and Board Members – Carol Burkett (Orange County Government), Samantha Daniels (Valley Bank), Marcia Hope Goodwin (City of Orlando), Thomas Kehr (Cole Engineering Services, Inc.), Stefani Lockman (Siemens).

Downtown Arts District is home to the world-renowned CityArts, housed inside the historic Rogers Kiene Building. In addition to CityArts galleries, Downtown Arts District also includes an array of venues for the visual and performing arts and presents numerous programs throughout the year. Wrapping up 2025, Downtown Arts District will feature the CityArts Café Grand Opening in November, the award-winning monthly 3rd Thursday programs and Midnight on Magnolia New Year's Eve Party (Tickets: MidnightOnMagnolia2026.Eventbrite.com). Patrons can also support Downtown Arts District through the upcoming United Arts Collaborative Campaign (Follow DAD socials for updates – FB: @downtownartsdistrict, IG: @downtownartsorlando).

“I couldn't be more honored to assume the role of Chairman of the Board for the Downtown Arts District at such an exciting moment in the organization's history,” says Daniel Betancourt. “Over the past four years serving on the board and volunteering with the Downtown Arts District staff, I've seen firsthand the incredible impact this institution has on Orlando's creative community. I'm proud to help carry that legacy forward and continue supporting the growth and vibrancy of Downtown Orlando's arts, culture, and economy.”

“It has been an honor to serve as Chairman of the Downtown Arts District for the last two years, working alongside so many passionate advocates for Orlando's creative community,” says Kyle Sturley. I'm proud to have contributed to milestones such as the completion of the Fordify the Arts Courtyard project and our team's participation in the DeVos Institute Capacity Building program, both of which have strengthened the organization for years to come. Thank you to Executive Director Barbara Hartley and her entire team for their leadership and dedication, and I'm excited to support Danny and our new slate of officers as they continue to advance the District's mission and momentum.”

Downtown Arts District invites locals and visitors to Downtown Orlando to come and discover local art at one of the many art galleries and performance venues located throughout Downtown Orlando. For more information, visit https://downtownartsdistrict.com/.