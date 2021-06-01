Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Doug Ba'aser Brings His TIRED OLD WHORE To The Abbey

Doug Ba'aser has been performing for more than 40 years, and his stage pedigree includes roles in The Animatronicans, The Lion Queen and more.

Jun. 1, 2021  

Fresh off a sold-out run at the Orlando Fringe Festival, Doug Ba'aser brings his signature red-headed working girl Taffy Pinkerbox to The Abbey in TIRED OLD WHORE for one night only on June 13 at 7 p.m.

Taffy is retiring after 47 years in "the business," but not before she tells you some stories, and boy, has she got stories! Join her on this hysterical musical journey sharing tales involving celebrity sex, drugs, a traveling circus, Republicans, death, and a pork chop (just to name a few!).

TIRED OLD WHORE, written by John Ryan, Jeff Jones, Doug Ba'aser, David Lee, and Michael Wanzie, was a mega-hit at the 2021 Orlando Fringe Festival. It became the first show to ever sell-out its entire run before opening day, and selling-out its extra Patron's Pick Performance in 10 minutes.

Doug Ba'aser has been performing for more than 40 years, and his stage pedigree includes roles in The Animatronicans, The Lion Queen, Joan Crawford's House Party, Golden Gals LIVE!, Our Town, and The Abbey's Cabaret.

Tickets to TIRED OLD WHORE are $15 and can be purchased at www.EventBrite.com. For more information, visit www.AbbeyOrlando.com.


