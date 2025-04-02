DINOSAUR DANCE PARTY Comes to Orlando Family Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Grab your tiniest explorers and get ready to move—Dinosaur Dance Party is stomping into Orlando Family Stage for interactive performances this spring.

Designed especially for children ages 1 to 5, this Theatre for the Very Young experience invites young audiences and their grownups to sing, sway, and celebrate together in a playful prehistoric adventure.

Public Performances at Orlando Family Stage

1001 E. Princeton St. Orlando FL

Saturday, April 12 at 3:30 PM

Saturday, April 19 at 2:00 PM & 3:30 PM

Saturday, April 26 at 2:00 PM & 3:30 PM

Saturday, May 3 at 2:00 PM & 3:30 PM

UCF Celebrates the Arts at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801

Saturday, April 12 at 11:00 PM

Tickets are just $15 for children and $20 for adults.

Families can also enjoy a companion experience, Toddler Story Stroll: Dinosaur Roar, on Saturday, April 19 at 1:00 PM or 2:30 PM.

Created and directed by Jennifer Adams-Carrasquillo, Dinosaur Dance Party is built for wiggles, giggles, and wide-eyed wonder. Kids will meet a lovable dinosaur crew—brought to life with larger-than-life puppets and masks—and help throw a prehistoric dance bash to cheer up a friend.

“Theatre for the Very Young is such a meaningful way to introduce a child to the world of storytelling and imagination,” said Adams-Carrasquillo. “It's often their very first encounter with live theatre—and we want it to be joyful, engaging, and made just for them.”

While the experience feels like pure fun, early research from our partners at the University of Central Florida shows that programs like Dinosaur Dance Party are helping young children build courage in ways that are developmentally appropriate. For many, this is their first step into a story, a stage, and a world where imagination leads the way.

This spring, Dinosaur Dance Party is also taking its magic on the road, touring 30 elementary and K–8 schools in Osceola County and reaching around 5,000 students with a first theatre experience that's playful, accessible, and entirely theirs.

The production will also visit Orlando Health's Seacrest Studios, broadcasting directly into patient rooms to bring joy, movement, and a little dinosaur magic to children and families receiving care.

“Each puppet isn't just a prop,” Adams-Carrasquillo added. “They're fully realized characters that help us tell a story that's both intimate and epic.”

Tickets and more information are available at orlandofamilystage.com.

