Christopher Cross Comes to The King Center for the Performing Arts in November

The performance is on Sunday, November 12th at 8:00 PM.  

By: Jul. 31, 2023

The King Center for the Performing Arts has announced that Christopher Cross coming to the Space Coast at the King Center for the Performing Arts!  The event will take place inside the L3Harris Technologies Theatre (Main Stage) on Sunday, November 12th at 8:00 PM.  

Tickets will go on sale to public beginning Friday, August 4 at 10 AM online and Noon at the King Center Ticket Office.  Fans can visit KingCenter.com for more information or call 321-242-2219 for tickets during King Center Ticket Office Hours Monday – Friday, Noon – 6 PM. Visit KingCenter.com for more information.

Christopher Cross made history with his 1980 self-titled debut album, winning five Grammy Awards, including—for the first time in Grammy history—the “Big Four” most prestigious awards: Record of the Year (for the single “Sailing”), Album of the Year, Song of the Year (also “Sailing”), and Best New Artist.

In a career spanning over five decades, Cross has sold over 10 million albums. His music has garnered five Grammys, an Oscar, a Golden Globe and five Top 10 singles.

This year, Christopher Cross is celebrating the 40th anniversary of his breakthrough debut album with a major tour featuring songs from his debut album: “Sailing,” “Ride Like the Wind,” “Say You’ll Be Mine,” and more.

 

 

Says Cross, “This tour celebrates the first chapter in what has been my life’s journey. I look forward to seeing everyone on the road.”




